Continuing its plan to bring free content to all players, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season One will be launching next month, and boy, does it have a ton in store for its community. You can expect Season One to launch across all platforms on December 3, 2019. Highlights from the content drop include classic maps from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a new Ground War map, new Gunfight maps, modes, Spec Ops missions, and weapons. Season One is being touted as “the biggest free content drop in Call of Duty history,” as Activision doubles down on its new monetization strategy.

For starters, Activision and Infinity Ward will be bringing back three classic 6v6 maps from Call of Duty 4: Crash, Vacant, and Shipment. These beloved maps were standouts in the 2007 original, offering a healthy mix of close-quarters and long-range battles. This gives hope that more classic maps might make their return in time (looking at you, Overgrown).

A new Ground War map called Port will also be added, along with multiple new 2v2 Gunfight maps. The Call of Duty Twitter page currently lists Cargo, Atrium, “and more,” so it’s unclear what the final number will be as the Season moves on.

Our most ambitious season of content ever. The first season of #ModernWarfare is nearly here. pic.twitter.com/aKp4rkSUZv — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 26, 2019

You’ll also be able to enjoy three new multiplayer modes, from Reinforce to Gunfight OSP, and even Infected. Reinforce is a hybrid of Domination and Search and Destroy, with the goal of capturing flags while staying alive throughout that round (you only have one life, so make your choices count!). Gunfight OSP (On-Site Procurement) is a spin-off of the normal 2v2 Gunfight, with a twist where you must collect the weapons around the map instead of spawning with them automatically. And of course, Infected is a classic multiplayer mode that pits Survivors against one player with the goal of Infecting the others.

But that’s not all. Several new Spec Ops missions will be added, giving you more intense scenarios to overcome with friends. At least four new missions called Bomb Squad, Grounded, Pitch Black, and Just Reward will join the six other Spec Ops experiences. Activision and Infinity Ward promise additional Spec Ops content throughout Season 1.

And finally, get ready for two new weapons: The Ram-7, a fully automatic assault rifle and the Holger-26, an LMG with an integrated drum magazine, perfect for carrying more ammo. These are being added as part of the Battle Pass system, including new cosmetics and these two base weapons and players increase in tiers.

Much of this content seems to coincide with various data-mine leaks that point to the inclusion of classic maps and modes, so we’ve got high hopes to see many more added in the future. And that’s just the beginning of what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will offer. The current plan is to launch periodic Seasons with additional free content for all players to enjoy. Activision notes that some content might not be available immediately on December 3rd, but will come throughout the season of content.

For a full, easy to read breakdown of what’s coming in Season One, check the list below:

New multiplayer maps (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare) – Crash, Vacant, Shipment

New multiplayer Ground War map – Port

New multiplayer 2v2 Gunfight maps – Cargo, Atrium, and More

New multiplayer modes – Reinforce, Gunfight OSP, Infected

New Spec Ops missions – Bomb Squad, Grounded, Pitch Black, Just Reward, and More

New Weapons – RAM-7 and Holger-26

