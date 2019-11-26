Recently, CD Projekt RED held its annual community meeting in Warsaw, Poland. For this year’s festivities, Cyberpunk 2077 served as the central focus. Notably, details about the sci-fi title’s length received mention. Though CD Projekt has yet to measure every facet of the game’s length, as far as the main story and key side quests are concerned, Cyberpunk 2077 won’t take as long to complete as The Witcher 3. However, the upcoming adventure will have higher replayablity.

A fan who attended the event took to Reddit to relay interesting tidbits from the development team. Reportedly, CDPR developers explained that compared to The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077’s main story and major side quests “might be a little shorter.” This estimation does not factor in other facets of play, however, such as the myriad encounters and smaller side quests. As such, jury’s still out on exactly how long completionists should expect to spend in the world of Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077’s higher replayability is likely to make up for the title’s shorter length. In addition, the studio has reportedly found an interesting way to allow players to continue exploring Night City beyond the game’s ending. There are no plans to reveal this detail ahead of launch, though. Rather, CD Projekt RED believes it is something players should discover on their own.

Cyberpunk 2077 will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020. Some form of multiplayer is slated to go live sometime after launch, though information on this front remain under wraps.

[Source: Reddit via Video Game Chronicle]