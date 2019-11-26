With the release of the PS5 on the horizon, we’re in that odd transition period in which some games are being developed for both current and next-generation consoles, with the superior version being made available on more powerful hardware. While few games are confirmed to be coming to the PS5 at this point, there’s a lot of speculation about which games could make the generational leap. With that in mind, don’t expect to see a PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077, at least not in time for the launch of the new systems during the holiday of 2020.

Recently, Polish developer and publisher CD Projekt Red held an investors call in which the company’s CFO Piotr Nielubowicz explained that Cyberpunk 2077 is a current-generation title for the time being. He said:

When it comes to next-gen, our game is coming to current-gen consoles, and this is what we have announced. Of course we do have insights into what’s around the corner, what’s happening with PlayStation and Xbox, and we’re watching it closely. One may safely assume that at some point we’re gonna do something with the next-gen, however, we cannot be very specific about what that might be, or when exactly that might be. I will only safely assume that it’s not gonna be around the launch time frame of those consoles. And I think that’s pretty much it.

It’s possible to infer that a version of Cyberpunk 2077 will eventually come to next-generation consoles, but CD Projekt Red simply isn’t ready to talk about next-gen development at all just yet. (Editor’s Note: It’s also possible that Nielubowicz is talking about CD Projekt Red’s development attention in general, saying to not expect any next-gen projects from the company around the PS5 launch.) CEO Adam Kiciński made an additional comment about the more powerful machines coming next year:

Our games were always kind of ahead of technology, they were always played best on strong PCs. So in many areas we are almost ready for higher specs. From a technical perspective, it seems to be doable.

It’s worth noting that the PS5 will be backwards compatible, so in a way, Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on PS5 at launch. There’s still a lot we don’t know about how all that will work, like how the PS5 will run PS4 games and if the leap on cross-gen titles will be entirely different versions of the game or more similar to PS4 Pro enhancements for PS4 games. Expect Sony to start clearing up these details over the next year as they iron out the logistics of backwards compatibility.

In the meantime, you’ll be able to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes to PS4 on April 16, 2020. You can preorder it from Amazon.

