Since the title’s launch earlier in the year, NetherRealm Studios has continuously updated Mortal Kombat 11 with new content. The latest bit of trouble players can get into concerns a new holiday-themed Tower, the Deadly Feast Tower. Yes, that means Thanksgiving has made its way to Mortal Kombat, bringing with it a number of special rewards. As with most other holiday-themed events, this new Tower won’t stick around for long. The Deadly Feast Tower is currently available across all platforms and will cease to exist come November 30th.

There are four limited-time towers counted under the Deadly Feast offerings in total. Completing each will reward players with special rewards, such as character skins, new Brutalities, and new character taunts. The four Brutalities are for Baraka, Johnny Cage, Kano, and Terminator.

For a glimpse of what to expect from the turkey-infused challenges ahead, check out the event’s trailer below:

Gobble, gobble! The Deadly Feast Tower is now active till 11/30! #MK11 pic.twitter.com/R6KYgurQxO — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) November 25, 2019

Players with access to the Kombat Pack may want to try out the new Towers with Sindel, who just arrived today. The Outworld Queen will become available to purchase for everyone else next week on December 3rd. She follows Arnold himself, added as the Terminator in the game last month. And there are still two more guest characters on the horizon for Mortal Kombat 11. The Joker will join the fight in late January 2020. Meanwhile, Spawn is on track to arrive in March. And there’s allegedly a “big surprise” in store for Mortal Kombat sometime in 2020, if creator Ed Boon is to be believed. What that surprise could be is anyone’s guess.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Mortal Kombat on Twitter]