PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 26, 2019

North American Update

November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Espire 1: VR Operative and Killing Floor: Incursion VR Bundle ($49.99)

Pinball FX2 VR Ultimate Bundle ($29.99)

PS4 Demos & Betas

True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives IN THE HUNT ($7.99)

Arcade Archives T.N.K III ($7.99)

Battalion Commander Holiday Bundle ($18.99)

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Special Edition ($49.99)

Bleep Bloop ($3.99)

Brain in Retro Space with VS Mode ($4.99)

Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled ($41.24)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle ($41.24)

Debris ($12.99)

Deemo – Reborn ($39.99)

Farmer’s Dynasty ($39.99)

Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition ($49.99)

FoxyLand ($3.99)

Gas Guzzlers Extreme ($19.99)

Green Video Game ($14.99)

Gris ($16.99)

Lost Ember ($29.99)

Mountain Rescue Simulator ($29.99)

Pic-a-Pix Classic ($7.99)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI ($59.99)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts ($39.99)

Story of a Gladiator ($10.99)

Stretch Arcade ($0.99)

True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 ($9.99)

Ultimate 2D Horror Bundle ($11.99)

The Ultimate Sonic Bundle ($59.99)

Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ ($12.99)

PS Vita Games

FoxyLand ($3.99)

Pic-a-Pix Classic ($7.99)

