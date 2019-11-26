After just over two weeks on the market, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is already breaking Star Wars records for Electronic Arts. This especially holds true with regards to Fallen Order’s digital sales, which seem nothing short of impressive. In two weeks, Fallen Order became the fastest-selling digital launch of any Star Wars game to date. The title has served as quite the boon for EA on the PC front, too. Respawn’s latest now counts as EA’s best-selling Star Wars entry on PC in its launch window.

The publisher announced the news in a celebratory press release. Moreover, EA’s press release noted that Fallen Order represents this console generation’s highest rated Star Wars title. Such success may not seem worthy of much applause; however, it’s worth remembering that this is the console generation responsible for Battlefront’s return.

Over the last several years, DICE unleashed two separate Star Wars: Battlefront entries. The first of these two installments reportedly sold about 12 million copies in its launch year of 2015. Star Wars: Battlefront II topped nine million units sold in its launch year. Does Fallen Order’s early successes mean its on track to outsell DICE’s multiplayer-centric adventures? We can’t be too sure, but it certainly seems possible.

Hopefully, Fallen Order’s sales during its launch window serve as an early indication to EA that Star Wars fans are hungry for story-focused content. Whether the company hears the message loud and clear currently remains a mystery, though. At the very least, Disney executives are indeed taking note. Fallen Order is emblematic of the “amazing potential for original storytelling in Star Wars games,” said Sean Shoptaw, SVP, Games and Interactive Experiences, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products in the press release.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Electronic Arts via Business Wire]