There are handful of common requests that players want addressed in future updates for Death Stranding. Chief among them is the ability to increase the size of in-game text, which many have said is far too small to easily read. By year’s end, Kojima Productions aims to launch such a feature, alongside another highly requested addition. Come mid-December, players will have the option to increase text size and dispose of individual vehicles.

The studio teased the coming update in a recent Twitter post. However, a specific date has not yet been revealed. If the December update includes other features apart from the two listed, Kojima Production isn’t letting the cat out of the bag just yet. See the tweet in question below:

Good news! We are working on another update to address the most common requests from players such as the ability to increase text size or dispose of individual vehicles.

The update is set for around mid-December. We appreciate all your thoughtful feedback!#DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/LFO0V7PWuT — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) November 27, 2019

While players have indeed been asking for a way to enlarge Death Stranding’s small text, there is one other much-coveted feature that sits atop many a wishlist. Photo mode. One glance at the above Twitter post’s replies indicates Kojima Productions may want to at least consider adding a Photo Mode in the near future. Whether this will happen is anyone’s guess for now, however, and it’s somewhat surprising that the PS4 console exclusive didn’t have this feature available at launch. It seems to be a staple for any first or second-party PlayStation title released in the last few years.

Death Stranding came to the PlayStation 4 earlier this month. Despite the game’s divisiveness, it’s secured itself a place in the Game of the Year conversation. In fact, Kojima’s latest leads The Game Awards 2019 nominations with nine nods, one of which is for Game of the Year.

[Source: Kojima Productions on Twitter]