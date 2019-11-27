Some fans may have noticed that veteran Kojima Productions producer Kenichiro Imaizumi was absent from Death Stranding‘s recent press tour. While official details are not publicly available, a new report suggests Imaizumi has left the studio. Neither Imaizumi nor anyone else from Kojima Productions have corroborated the claims. Therefore, the producer’s alleged departure should be considered speculation for the time being.

News of Imaizumi supposed exit from the Japan-based team comes by way of Video Game Chronicle. According to the publication, sources claim the producer’s exit came on the heels of Death Stranding’s release. One source alleges Imaizumi left because of a “disagreement” with other directors at Kojima Productions. VGC reached out to both Kojima Productions and Imaizumi, but neither responded with a comment on the story.

Imaizumi is a founding member of Kojima Productions’ post-Konami team. However, his relationship with the studio spans nearly two decades. Imaizumi’s Metal Gear Solid-related producer credits include Guns of Patriots, Peace Walker, Ground Zeroes, and The Phantom Pain. His most recent role with the team as Corporate Director put him in charge of production on Death Stranding as a whole.

With regards to Kojima Productions itself, mot much is known about the studio’s future plans. Hideo Kojima has previously confirmed that films are something the team will eventually produce. However, his recent tease of wanting to develop the “scariest horror game” raises myriad questions about what’s next for Kojima Productions.

Death Stranding is in stores now for the PlayStation 4. It will launch on PC sometime in the summer of 2020.

[Source: Video Game Chronicle]