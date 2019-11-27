Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is about to get in the holiday spirit. On December 2, the Feastivus update will go live, bringing snow to Giddy Park along with a new month of themed rewards to earn on the Prize Map. Feastivus will also introduce a new map to the mix: Oozevoir. Rux’s Emporium will be open for players to use Rainbow Stars (premium currency that can also be earned in-game) to purchase various costumes and other cosmetics. And of course it wouldn’t be a big update without some balancing, fixes, and quality of life improvements, including adding Grandmaster Ranks to each character so they can level up to 50 instead of the previous max rank of 20.

Though Feastivus (a pun on Seinfeld’s parody “Festivus” holiday) is just getting underway, the patch will also prepare for January’s festival event, Snowday, which will include three new activities in the Giddy Park social area. Numerous other small control updates and balance changes round out the update, which should help address some of the feedback the community has been giving about the game.

Battle for Neighborville Feastivus Update Patch Notes

General:

Added an all-new Map: Oozevoir

Updated Giddy Park’s loading screen to a winter-themed version

Added new Grandmaster Ranks to the game so character levels now go up to 50 (current top rank is 20)

Updated the Social Tab to show the Grandmaster Ranks of all players in Giddy Park

Updated the Player Rank plates to make them easier to read

Moved completed Free-Roam Region Medals to the bottom of the screen

Updated the last Weekly Challenges so they now give Rainbow Stars instead of coins

Added a Vanquish/Vanquished Ratio to the end-of-round scoreboard for multiplayer games

Added new UI icons for Character Perks, including attack, defend, speed, and character-specific perks

Turf Takeover:

Decreased capture time for certain objectives

Made it easier to hit targets on the final objective in Goopy Gully

Free-Roam Regions:

Added new ‘Casual’ setting, reducing the amount of damage players will take when at low health

Added a cooldown timer to region Bounty Hunts and Gnome activities

Giddy Park:

Added two new Festivals – Feastivus and Snowday New set dressing for each festival with “snow” terrain and visual effects

Added three new activities in Giddy Park for Snowday Festival in January – Treasure hunt, Bounty, and Coin capture

Battle Arena:

Updated so that the last player standing will now get a spotting and 10% speed increase buff to help them fight the enemy team

Rux’s Emporium:

Included the ability for players to now purchase Costumes, Gestures, Emotes, and much more

Included the ability for players to purchase Rainbow Stars for use in Rux’s Emporium

Major Bug Fixes:

Fixed the Scoreboard so that it can now be viewed when the player is vanquished

Adjusted mouse sensitivity options to have a wider range, allowing the user to adjust them to a much finer extent

Fixed the heal beam so that it’s no longer canceled when its target sprints

Fixed the issue where players could get a completed challenge after re-rolling

Controller Settings:

Increased max aim acceleration

Reduced scale factor (ramp up) for aim acceleration

Options:

Extended our max value for controller sensitivity

Extended our max value for controller aiming sensitivity

Extended our max value for controller aim acceleration

Aim Assist:

Adjusted assist settings when set to low

Adjusted acceleration thresholds

Reduced multiplier when facing aim assist targets

Reduced aim assist when pushing sticks to extremes

Reduced base aim assist area when aiming at a target

PC Controls:

Adjusted ranges and step values for mouse sensitivity

Adjusted min mouse sensitivity value

Game Modes:

Increased disarm time in Gnome Bomb

Reduced max time to be revived in Team Vanquish

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville launched fairly under the radar, first as an early “founder’s” edition in September, and then a full launch in October after multiple updates. It’s the follow up to the popular Garden Warfare series, and we loved it after six weeks with the Founder’s Edition and exploring the full version after launch. The upcoming Feastivus update just gives one more reason to jump back in for the holidays.

