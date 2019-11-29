Here at PSLS, we want to help you to consider the best gifts for your gamer friends and family (or maybe to help you get something nice for yourself). We’ve already told you some of the gaming essentials that we each use on a daily basis, but maybe you want to pick up something for a specific game. Have that friend that just can’t put Red Dead Redemption down? Are you addicted to Grand Theft Auto? The Rockstar Warehouse is the perfect place to get gear themed around Rockstar’s games. We’ve picked a few of our favorite items below.

Visit the Rockstar Warehouse

Red Dead Redemption

The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Soundtrack Vinyl

Red Dead Redemption 2’s soundtrack was one of the many standout features of that game. You can get the 2x LP vinyl soundtrack with special clear red vinyls in the Rockstar Warehouse right now. It includes 13 tracks from Red Dead Redemption 2, and even if you don’t have a record player to play vinyls yourself, it makes for a great collector’s item.

Buy now: Rockstar Warehouse; Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 Brass Zippo Lighter

As someone who doesn’t smoke and doesn’t really use lighters for all that much besides maybe lighting the occasional candle, I still think Zippos are some of the coolest collector’s items to have. Now you can get one themed after Red Dead Redemption 2, an aged-brass Zippo sporting the RDR2 logo on one side and Rockstar logo on the other.

Buy now: Rockstar Warehouse

Red Dead Redemption Leather Valet Tray

Need somewhere to toss your keys or a contained place to roll your dice while playing D&D? Grab this genuine leather Red Dead Redemption 2 valet tray and class up your life.

Buy now: Rockstar Warehouse

More Red Dead Redemption 2 Products

Candles, bottle openers, t-shirts, a dominoes set, and a collapsible shot glass round out the Red Dead Redemption 2 products available on the Rockstar Warehouse. Visit the RDR storefront to see everything that’s available.

Grand Theft Auto

iFruit iPhone Case

Grand Theft Auto is full of in-game parodies of real-life brands and products. iFruit is effectively GTA’s version of Apple, and now you can adorn your own iPhone with an iFruit case!

Buy now: Rockstar Warehouse

Grand Theft Auto V Zippo Lighter

Like I said before, Zippos are really cool. While I personally prefer the aged brass of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Zippo, there’s also a shiny chrome GTA V Zippo that sports that big “V” logo engraved into the front of it. It’s another cool collectible for someone who loves the game.

Buy now: Rockstar Warehouse

More Grand Theft Auto Gear

There are plenty of Grand Theft Auto pieces of apparel, including t-shirts and hoodies, as well as posters and lithographs through the history of the series. Visit the GTA storefront to see everything that’s available.

Black Friday 2019 Sale

The Rockstar Warehouse is having a big Black Friday sale until December 3. Check what’s on sale on the Rockstar Warehouse Black Friday 2019 landing page. You can get copies of Rockstar games at big discounts, as well as select apparel and collectibles from the Rockstar collection.