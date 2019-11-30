Assassin’s Creed creator Patrice Désilets, whose studio Panache Digital recently released Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey on PC (console release to follow), has expressed his frustration with the game’s critical reception.

Speaking at Reboot Develop Red (via Games Industry), Désilets claimed that Ancestors developers “know for a fact” that some reviewers didn’t play the game and that they are “pissed” about that. The title currently holds a Metascore of 64 percent on PC after 70 reviews.

Désilets said:

It is part of our industry – they [critics] have to review games, and they have 15 of them to review in one week, and sometimes they don’t have time. And since Ancestors is so different, some of them went ‘urgh, I don’t have time for this.’ And we know for a fact that some just invented some elements in the game – like there is no fire and you cannot ride any horses, even though one reviewer said ‘oh, it wasn’t that great when you ride a horse.’ Yes. My people are pissed, by the way.

Referring to the first three Assassin’s Creed titles, Désilets said that he is used to making games that earn high review scores but it’s not possible for his team of 35 people to make something that’s “really close” to Assassin’s Creed.

That said, Ancestors has broken even already so Panache Digital doesn’t have much to worry about in financial terms.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, the money is made,” Désilets said when asked about sales. “Plus, I know it’s more a console game than a PC game.”

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey will release on the PlayStation and Xbox One on December 6th.

[Source: Games Industry]