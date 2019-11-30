BioWare executive producer Mark Darrah published a series of Dragon Age related tweets over the past two days, and we can’t tell if he’s actually teasing something or conducting some kind of a social media experiment (probably both).

A day before Thanksgiving, Darrah told his followers that he’s about to “try something” and apologized in advance. What followed was a tweet that simply said, “Dragon Age.” As expected, the tweet generated quite a bit of buzz, with Darrah later noting that BioWare’s marketing partner is “so mad” at him for it. He then continued to tease with the following tweets:

You are all highly engaged by 2 words…

What is going to be in the news tomorrow?!

What have I implied?

What have I promised?

What HAVE I DONE?! https://t.co/QlAjPk9gwH — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) November 27, 2019

Considering these tweets came right before the Thanksgiving holiday, we didn’t expect any news right away. However, publisher Electronic Arts has its Dragon Age Day set for December 4th so we’ve got our eyes peeled.

It’s quite possible that Darrah is simply messing around, though, so don’t get your hopes up just yet. What we can confirm is that there is a new Dragon Age game in the works, and according to EA CFO Blake Jorgensen, it’s unlikely to launch before 2022. In other words, expect it to be a next-gen title.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.