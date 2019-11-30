With 2019 coming to a close, video game review score aggregator Metacritic has published (via VGC) its 15 highest-rated games of 2019 (excluding specific platform ports), with Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake and FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in the lead.

Resident Evil 2‘s remake, which has been a smashing success for Capcom, sits at a Metascore of 93, followed by Activision-published Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at 91. Final Fantasy XIV‘s Shadowbringers expansion, Monster Hunter: World‘s Iceborne expansion, and Disco Elysium round up the top five with Metascores of 91, 90, and 90, respectively.

The full list is as follows:

Resident Evil 2 (Metascore: 93) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Metascore: 91) Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (Metascore: 91) Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne (Metascore: 90) Disco Elysium (Metascore: 90) F1 2019 (Metascore: 89) Devil May Cry 5 (Metascore: 89) Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Metascore: 89) Slay the Spire (Metascore: 89) Apex Legends (Metascore: 89) Asgard’s Wrath (Metascore: 88) Super Mario Maker 2 (Metascore: 88) Baba is You (Metascore: 87) The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Metascore: 87) Astral Chain (Metascore: 87)

Both Resident Evil 2 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice have posted impressive sales numbers thus far. The former is on track to surpass the original release’s lifetime sales, and the latter sold almost four million copies in a single quarter. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice‘s launch sales topped Dark Souls III‘s launch figures and it’s currently on track to match the Souls series’ best-selling game (Dark Souls III has sold an estimated 15 million unis to date).

[Source: Metacritic via VGC]

