The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Rated in Australia

LCG Entertainment, a holding company that purchased the remnants of shuttered Telltale Games, has filed a trademark application for The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition. This development was brought to light by the Australian classification board (via TwistedVoxel), which awarded the title an age rating of 15+ just a day ago.

No further details are available at this time as no official announcement has been made but it’s probably safe to assume that Batman Shadows Edition bundles Batman: The Telltale Series and Batman: The Enemy Within à la The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series collection that launched back in September.

LCG Entertainment is run by video game industry veterans including former Telltale staff. The company announced in August that it will re-release select titles from Telltale’s catalog and work on new installments for some of the studio’s “best-selling brands.”

“We’re going to stay small over the next six months and we will work for more of a distributed development pipeline than Telltale was known for,” LCG’s Jamie Ottilie told Polygon. “We’ll focus on tools, technology and design in-house. Some things like animation and motion capture will be done with the right partnerships externally.”

Ottilie added that LCG plans to follow Telltale’s footsteps with episodic releases. However, he hinted that the company won’t space the episodes out too much – something Telltale was often criticized for.

“We need to look at how people like to entertain themselves,” Ottilie said in August. “I like the idea of binge watching.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about Batman Shadows Edition.

[Source: Australian Classification Board via TwistedVoxel]