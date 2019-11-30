PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation Plus News - PS4, PS3, PS Vita  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Offer Discounts on a Number of PS4 and PS VR Bundles

playstation vr models

Folks based in the United Kingdom will be pleased to note that Sony’s running official Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaigns digitally and at retail that discount a number of PlayStation 4 games and PS4/PS VR bundles, respectively.

For the deals listed below, make sure to check stock availability with your local retailer.

  • PS4 Pro featuring a 1TB HDD** and a selected game bundled for £299.99*. Some highlights include FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Death Stranding bundles.
  • PS4 featuring a 500GB HDD and a selected game bundled for £199.99*. Some highlights include FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding, and Fortnite bundles.
  • PS4 featuring a 1TB HDD and a selected game bundled for £249.99*. Some highlights include FIFA 20 and Death Stranding bundles.
  • PS VR Starter Pack Bundle available for £179.99*. Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and voucher for PlayStation VR Worlds.
  • PS VR Mega Pack Bundle available for £209.99*. Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and vouchers for five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds.
  • Select PlayStation exclusive games: Days Gone for £34.99*, Marvel’s Spider-Man for £15.99*, and Concrete Genie for £15.99*.
  • PlayStation Hits like God of War, Grand Turismo Sport, Horizon Zero Dawn: Collector’s Edition, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and The Last of Us Remastered for £11.99*.
  • DualShock 4 wireless controllers for just £34.99*or £20.00*when purchased with a PlayStation 4 console**
  • Gold Wireless Headset** at £49.99 RRP or a Platinum Wireless Headset at £99.99*
  • 25% off a PlayStation Plus yearly subscription, available November 22 to December 2 at participating retailers**

*Offer ends 02/12. Subject to availability. Manufacturer’s recommended promotional price. Retailer price may vary.

**Offer available from 25th November to 2nd December

For more digital deals, check out PlayStation Store’s Black Friday sale.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]