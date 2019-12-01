We’ve shown you the PlayStation 5 dev kit patent, we’ve shown you a video showcasing the unit, but have you actually seen two PS5 dev kits sitting side by side on desks along with two DualShock controllers? Look no further! A photo shared by Twitter user Alcoholikaust (via Eurogamer) shows exactly that.

A “concise” explanation of where the photo came from:

Developer. The devkits have been out there a while this particular developer just didn’t give a fuck apparently. — The Drunk Cat™ (@Alcoholikaust) November 30, 2019

Worth reiterating that a dev kit does not represent the commercial unit’s design. The final product may or may not borrow some ideas from this thing but we won’t know until an official reveal next year.

According to a Senior Editor at The Verge, the photo above is real. We also got an explanation for why the dev kit is V-shaped.

yes, this is the PlayStation 5 devkit. The reason it’s large and v-shaped is to make them more easily stackable for devs who are running multiple stress tests. The cooling is optimized to push air out of the sides and center https://t.co/pc3wJw2A6v — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 30, 2019

As for the controllers in the photo, some people have suggested that these are DualShock 5s but we can’t be sure. That said, a recent patent seems to suggest that the PS5 controller won’t be vastly different from the DualShock 4.

The PS5 is scheduled for release in 2020. Not long to go now!

[Source: Eurogamer]