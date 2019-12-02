The UK’s best-selling retail games for the week ending in November 30, 2019 featured many of this year’s heavy hitters, from FIFA 20, to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and a slew of Nintendo Switch games. Notably absent from the top 10 list, however, are any PlayStation exclusives like Death Stranding and MediEvil. This is despite the list seeing the likes of various Nintendo and Xbox exclusives during Black Friday week. Also notoriously absent, the long-awaited Shenmue 3 was nowhere to be found on the top 40 list for that same week.

When compared to the same time in 2018, this year’s Black Friday week was down 22% in terms of physical sales, seeing only 1.3 million retail games sold in the UK. The PS4 was the most popular console in terms of game sales, with just under 500,000 retail games sold during that time frame. There are no reports for hardware sales at this time.

FIFA 20 had a tremendous week, taking the number one spot ahead of Modern Warfare and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. There was a PS4 bundle that featured the annualized soccer game, which bolstered its sales during that time frame by 226% week-on-week. Likewise, Modern Warfare also benefited from a PS4 console bundle, seeing an increase in sales of 86% week-on-week. The same can be said about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which also was featured as part of an Xbox One console bundle, attributing to an increase in sales of 32%.

The top 40 list of best-selling games in the UK was also made up of many popular PSVR titles with PlayStation VR Worlds taking the 14th spot, Astro Bot Rescue Mission at number 18, and Resident Evil 7 coming in at number 23.

Below, you’ll find the week’s top 10 best-selling retail games in the UK:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sea of Thieves Minecraft: Xbox Edition Pokémon Sword Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Pokémon Shield Luigi’s Mansion 3 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

Were there any surprises about what made the list or missed it? Note that Black Friday deals and bundles could have contributed in large part to the placement of many of these games.

[Source: Games Industry]