My Hero One’s Justice 2 finally has a release date. The game will be launching on March 13th, 2020, letting you duke it out with heroes, villains, and all other sorts of quirky characters such as the newly announced Sir Nighteye, a character who has the ability to see into the future. Will you actually get to see into the future and know which buttons your opponent will be pressing? Probably not. However, he should make for a fun character that gives you even more options in battle. In the manga and anime, Sir Nighteye was the sidekick to All Might, who is often considered the greatest hero to ever live.

A new feature for My Hero One’s Justice 2 has also been announced called Side Kick Plus Ultra! In the original game, you could pick a couple of sidekicks to join you in combat, and they could use some special assist attacks that were usually taken from their move set. Now, thanks to Side Kick Plus Ultra!, your sidekicks will also be able to use their ultra attacks in combat as well, making it more vital than ever that you picked the right ones to join you.

The game’s story will open up with the fight between All Might and All For One, the final encounter in the first game that ultimately causes All Might to retire as a hero. My Hero One’s Justice 2 will then pick up with the aftermath of this fight, as new villains rise and new heroes must work together to stop them. The story lets you play from either the hero or villains’ perspective, though it’s not currently known if it will be the same story on both sides or if the events will change depending on who you choose to play as. Either way, fans of the show should find something to enjoy when the game launches on March 13, 2020.