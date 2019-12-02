After the success of Untitled Goose Game on Nintendo Switch and PC, it was only a matter of time before the goose’s antics would head to PS4. And while we still don’t know when it will be coming to the platform, the game’s PS4 trophies are available now, telling us that it’s probably on its way within the next couple of weeks. The list features 1 platinum, 9 gold, 1 silver, and 14 bronze, totaling to 25 overall trophies.
For the most part, the list seems to be relatively easy based on knowledge of the Switch/PC version of the game, barring a few time-based trophies. To get the coveted platinum, you’ll need to complete each level’s to-do-list, along with a handful of miscellaneous tasks like scoring a goal with a soccer ball and sailing a toy boat down the river.
Untitled Goose Game has seen much success, even garnering a nomination at the 2019 Game Awards for Best Independent Game. You’ve probably seen the myriad of goose memes online, which you can thank developer House House and its myriad of Untitled Goose Game fans for. Untitled Goose Game is full of charm and cheeky Australian humor, with a combination of silly puzzles and semi-stealth sections, all in pursuit of Goose being the ultimate terror and annoyance possible.
Below, you’ll find Untitled Goose Game’s full PS4 trophy list:
A Secret Prize
Platinum
Earn every other trophy
The Garden
Gold
Complete the garden to-do list
The High Street
Gold
Complete the high street to-do list
The Back Gardens
Gold
Complete the back gardens to-do list
The Pub
Gold
Complete the pub to-do list
Thank you for playing our videogame
Gold
Finish the game
Nasty
Bronze
Lock the groundskeeper out of the garden
Yummy
Bronze
Cabbage picnic
Ghastly
Bronze
Trip the boy in the puddle
Noisy
Bronze
Make the shop scales go ding
Unlucky
Bronze
Open an umbrella inside the TV shop
Devious
Bronze
Make someone from outside the high street buy back their own stuff
Beautiful
Silver
Collect the five flowers
Dreadful
Bronze
Trap the boy in the garage
Careful
Bronze
Catch an object as it’s thrown over the fence
Intrepid
Bronze
Get thrown over the fence
Pretty
Bronze
Dress up the bust with things from outside the back gardens
Nimble
Bronze
Score a goal
Lovely
Bronze
Sail the toy boat under a bridge
Elegant
Bronze
Perform at the pub wearing a ribbon
Cheeky
Bronze
Steal the old man’s woolen hat
The Garden, Quickly
Gold
Complete the garden to-do list before the church bells ring
The High Street, Quickly
Gold
Complete the high street to-do list before the church bells ring
The Back Gardens, Quickly
Gold
Complete the back gardens to-do list before the church bells ring
The Pub, Quickly
Gold
Complete the pub to-do list before the church bells ring
[Source: Exophase]