Persona 5 has reached an impressive sales milestone of 3.2 million copies sold worldwide. The once niche JRPG series has reached increasing success outside of Japan, becoming one of Atlus’ most important franchises. This news comes the same day as Persona 5 Royal’s Western release date announcement, which is set for spring of 2020.

In Japan alone, Persona 5 sold around 400,000 copies, with around 142,000 attributed to digital sales. It did also have the luxury of releasing on both PS3 and PS4, which could have bolstered its sales ever so slightly. The upcoming Persona 5 Royal will release as a PS4 exclusive next year.

Persona 5 released in the West on April 4, 2017, to critical acclaim. We absolutely adored it here at PSLS, praising its story, dungeons, and style. Other critics enjoyed the game’s voice acting and music. It even received a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards in 2017, but lost to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Still, to be ranked in the upper echelon with the likes of Nintendo’s greats is no small feat.

And later this spring, you’ll have another chance to try Persona 5 with the release of Persona 5 Royal, an enhanced version of the game with quality of life improvements, a new character, and new story elements. Its Western release could see an additional spike in sales, as many fans have expressed interest in double-dipping and purchasing the game again when it launches in 2020.

Persona 5 Royal saw tremendous success in Japan when it released in October of this year, selling through over 200,000 copies within its first week of release. If those sales are any indication, it’ll be yet another massive success for Atlus when it releases worldwide. It’s unknown if sales of Persona 5 Royal will be bundled into Persona 5’s sales numbers or if they will be reported separately.

