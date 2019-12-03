The first PlayStation console hit stores in Japan 25 years ago today on December 3, 1994. One way in which Sony has chosen to celebrate is by announcing an incredible achievement on the brand’s part. The Guinness World Records recognizes PlayStation as the best-selling home console brand in history. In the last 25 years, more than 450 million consoles have been sold across the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 hardware.

Sony shared the news on its official PlayStation Twitter account. See the post below:

We’re thrilled to be certified as the best-selling home video game console brand ever, with over 450 million units sold across the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 as of Nov. 7 according to @GWR. And it’s all thanks to you pic.twitter.com/maO0TOVqs2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 3, 2019

450 million units sold across four devices is nothing short of an impressive feat, especially considering what it means for sales of each console. Barring the PlayStation 3, each of Sony’s home consoles have crossed the 100 million in sales milestone. The original PlayStation sits at a touch over 102 million units. PlayStation 2 represents the best-selling home console of all time, courtesy of its behemoth 150+ million achievement. PlayStation 3 hovers around the 87 million mark, while the PlayStation 4 was closing in on 103 million consoles sold as of this past October.

Sony’s celebration of the PlayStation brand’s 25th anniversary will continue throughout the remainder of this week. For the most part, fans should expect more celebratory posts on social media. How else the company will honor the occasion currently remains to be seen.

[Source: PlayStation on Twitter]