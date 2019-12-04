Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season of free content is live now and there’s lots to unpack, thanks to Activision and Infinity Ward’s continued support. In addition to the previously announced inclusion of content like the new Reinforce mode and the reintroduction of classic CoD maps such as Crash, the update also features a host of fixes to improve gameplay. A number of weapon challenges and their descriptions have been updated, as well as general fixes to gameplay that will hopefully make your experience feel more balanced. And you’ll notice the in-game store is finally live for you to spend your hard-earned cash.

Starting off the game’s inaugural Season, this update has a substantial amount of content. And the best part? It’s free to all players. One of the most prominent new additions is the game’s first-ever Battle Pass, which gives you access to cosmetics as you earn experience (with a premium paid track for premium rewards). There are 100 tiers of content for you to unlock, so now’s your chance to get out on the battlefield to earn some cool gear.

You’ll now have access to the game’s store, which was previously unavailable. The store allows you to buy COD points to spend on in-game cosmetics, Operators, XP Tokens, Blueprints, and other content that will keep evolving over time. This update is just the beginning of what Modern Warfare has in store for its community. And numerous fixes have been added to the game’s Spec Ops mode, like the implementation of a checkpoint after the third hack on Operation Brimstone. The update is available to download right now.

Below, you’ll find the Season One launch’s full patch notes:

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

Added:

Crash 24/7

Port added to Ground War

Reinforce

Added Rammaza and Gun Runner to TDM 20 and DOM 20

Added night maps to Hardcore TDM, Search and Destroy, Cyber Attack

Removed:

Gun Game (available in Private Match)

Shoot House 24/7

2v2 Gunfight Tournament

Multiplayer

GENERAL FIXES:

Riot Shield: Tuning to how the Riot Shield protects against grenades when thrown at the players’ feet Reduced explosive damage within certain ranges

Fixed a bug where the final killcam would appear under the map when a player got stuck by Thermite or Semtex on the lower part of the body

Fixed an issue where players stuck inside the Infantry Assault Vehicle would not take damage from Thermite

Fix for a bug where attempting to scroll to the bottom of the Recent Players list could cause the list to read “No Recent Players” and return to the top

Gunfight (private match): Fixes ‘Win by Two’ setting to end the game properly once the conditions have been met

Missions and Challenges:

The following are now fixed and have had their descriptions updated as needed

“Close and Personal”

“Perks of the Job”

“Bloodthirsty Killer”

“Destroy Ground Killstreaks” – All player-driven vehicles will count towards this launcher camo challenge

“Get 50 kills while an enemy UAV is active” – description updated to reflect that the Ghost perk needs to be equipped in order to complete

Combat Knife challenge descriptions updated

.357 camo challenge

Various updates to other camo challenges

Fix for Officer Challenge completion notifications not appearing on screen

Killstreaks:

Improved effectiveness of FMJ on Killstreaks

Fix for the Cluster Strike dealing damage inconsistently when targeting a VTOL jet

Weapons:

.357: Buckshot: reduced damage range, reduced effective hip fire damage. Tuned spread adjustments from barrel attachments

Menu damage stat bar adjustments for miscellaneous LMGs

Spec Ops

Fixed a bug where the informant can be dropped in bad positions/near enemy soldiers in Operation Harbinger

Added a checkpoint after the third hack on Operation Brimstone

Fix for a bug where players could become stuck after going into last stand while breaching the trains on Operation Brimstone

Enemies in white trucks now exit their vehicles

KEYBOARD AND MOUSE

Leaderboards will no longer display complete gamertags. This should help higher profile leaderboards users from receiving too many invites

Fixed an issue where players would not be able to mantle while strafing with keyboard and mouse

Increased the turn-rate when aiming with a tank

Adjusted the camera orbit turn-rate while driving a vehicle using keyboard and mouse

The keybind “Vehicle Camera Recenter” is now linked to Melee by default (default on E / Mouse 4) and the re-centering of the camera has been improved

COD CASTER

Improvements for the camera transitions with Free Camera and Aerial Camera

Added a Killstreak view option when using the Portrait List

Added arrows under the players when using the Aerial Camera view

Added a skull icon on the Minimap where players die

PC

Shaders

Fixed an issue that forced shaders to be fully re-compiled after each title update. Shader installation should be expected mainly for new content, drivers update or changing the video card. New optimizations or bugfix that require modifying the shaders can also trigger part or the totality of the shaders to be re-compiled.

