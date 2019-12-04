IO Interactive’s support for Hitman 2 has yet to cease. The developer recently unveiled the game’s December roadmap, outlining what’s all in store for this month’s update. Most notably, players can look forward to two holiday-themed missions, a dozen Curated Contracts, each with a “festive twist,” and an Elusive Target, as well as a Legacy Escalation Contract.

See an overview of Hitman 2’s incoming holiday-centric content in the following “Holiday Special” video:

The first round of content for Hitman 2’s December update kicks off tomorrow, December 5th, with two Escalation missions. Legacy Elusive Target, “The Chef,” will go live the following day. Another Escalation mission set in Mumbai will become available a week later on December 12th. That same day will see the return of Curated Contracts, thanks to “12 Days of Contracts.” These particular contracts are holiday-themed missions crafted by community members and hand-selected by IO Interactive.

IO plans to release four content drops on December 17th, a couple of which will introduce special unlocks. For the “Holiday Hoarders” mission in Paris, players should expect to unlock a Santa Suit. Seasonal Content for Hokkaido, “Snow Festival,” will bring with it an ice pick and Snow Festival Suit unlock. Finally, IO also intends to release Legacy Escalation and Escalation contracts on December 17th. “The Stowaway” Elusive Target in the Isle of Sgáil will round out the month of December on the 20th, and will also conclude the game’s year. There’s no word yet on what kind of support the game will see as we head into 2020.

A graphic of the month’s roadmap appears below:

For the most part, IO Interactive’s post-Hitman 2 plans remain a mystery. However, the studio has teased that another Hitman entry and a new IP are in the early stages of development.

Hitman 2 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

