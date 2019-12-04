EA has announced Star Wars Battlefront II – Celebration Edition, made to celebrate the years of new content that the game has received since launch. This new version of the game will grant instant access to every appearance, emote, and victory pose available in the game. The only thing not included are cosmetics that had to be earned in special in-game events and The Last Jedi skins for Kylo Ren and Rey, which are going to remain as pre-order bonuses. This new version of the game will be available tomorrow, December 5th, 2019, and will retail on its own for $39.99. If you already own Star Wars Battlefront II and just want the cosmetic unlocks, you can upgrade for $24.99.

This doesn’t mean we’re celebrating the end of Star Wars Battlefront II though; plenty more content is on the way. The newest update is titled The Rise of Skywalker, after the upcoming Star Wars movie of the same name. Most of the update will drop on December 17th, which sees several new playable classes for the First Order and Resistance army added to the game. The First Order will be getting the Sith Trooper and Jet Trooper, while the Resistance will add the Spy and Gunner. There aren’t many details on how these four new units play yet, but apparently both the Spy and Gunner will be alien races. Additionally, Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren will all get new Rise of the Skywalker-themed skins.

The second part of the update drops on December 20th, likely to avoid movie spoilers. A new planet will be added to the game, with players able to play matches on the currently unnamed jungle-themed world featured in the film’s trailers. At that time, all of the sequel trilogy maps will also be added to the game’s co-op mode.

Beyond that, there’s even more planned for Battlefront II. Once that update is done, the developers are planning to continue to focus on the sequel trilogy for a little longer. Promised some time in January, two more heroes will be joining the game: astromech droid BB-8 and its evil counterpart BB-9E. There are no details on how these droids will actually join combat, considering they’re rather small and seemingly unarmed, but expect additional details within the coming weeks. There are also plans to bring sequel trilogy content to the popular Captial Supremacy game mode, with players boarding Resistance or First Order ships.

It probably isn’t a surprise that there’s a big update planned in conjunction with the movie. More content was added for both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo‘s launch. In the time between movies, DICE has mostly been focusing on the prequel trilogy, adding more heroes and locations featured in those films.

Now that we got BB-8 out of the way, can we talk about adding Baby Yoda?