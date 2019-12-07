Bethesda has announced that its free-to-play card game The Elder Scrolls: Legends is no longer in active development, and that new content development and releases have been put on hold for the foreseeable future, indicating that the previously-announced console versions won’t come to fruition.

Legends, which released on PC and mobile devices in 2017, will still be downloadable and playable on existing platforms while servers are live. Bethesda also plans to support the game with monthly reward cards and regular in-game events.

The studio didn’t reveal the reason behind its decision. A note on Reddit reads:

Our previous roadmap indicated we would be releasing one more set this year. We decided to put any new content development or releases on hold for the foreseeable future. This decision will not in any way affect the release and development of GAEA’s Asia-specific version of Legends, which is operated separately, but will inform our decisions on content and feature development going forward. Until then, you can still download and play Legends on all existing platforms and compete online as well as in the single-player modes. We will also continue to support the game with monthly reward cards and regular in-game events. New expansions and other future content, however, are no longer under active development. We will continue to provide ongoing maintenance support.

This update comes hot on the heels of CD Projekt RED’s recent announcement pertaining to Gwent. Console support for The Witcher spin-off card game will be discontinued next week. However, mobile and PC versions will remain up and running.

[Source: Reddit]