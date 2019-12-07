Rumor has it that some of Sony’s first-party launch titles for the PlayStation 5 will not be cross-gen releases. This little tidbit of information was shared by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier in a recent Splitscreen podcast.

Schreier said that while third-party games like Assassin’s Creed will most definitely release on both current-gen and next-gen platforms, he’s heard that some of the PS5 exclusives available at launch won’t feature cross-gen support. Schreier didn’t go into any further details because he plans to pen an article covering this report.

It was only last month that SIE Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan revealed that Sony plans to transition PS4 players to PS5 at an unprecedented pace and scale.

“These [PS4 players] are gamers who are networked and sticky and engaged and passionate about PlayStation to an extent that we’ve not seen in previous generations,” Ryan told Games Industry in November. “As we move towards the next-generation in 2020, one of our tasks – probably our main task – is to take that community and transition it from PS4 to PS5, and at a scale and pace that we’ve never delivered on before.”

Perhaps, one of the ways Sony plans to accomplish this is by making highly-anticipated first-party games available on the PS5 only.

We’ll keep an eye out for Schreier’s full report and will keep our readers posted. In the meantime, you can listen to the podcast by following the link below (note: the comment in question is made around the 28:00 mark).

What do our readers think of this report?

[Source: Kotaku Splitscreen]