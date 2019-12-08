PQube has announced that it’ll be publishing Mages-developed dungeon RPG, Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate in Europe and North America in 2020. The game will release both digitally and physically for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. A PC version will release via Steam.

Based on the manga and anime series of the same name, Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate is also available on the PS Vita in Japan but it doesn’t look like that version will be making its way to the West.

Check out a trailer below.

An overview provided by PQube is as follows:

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate is set in a fantasy realm where gods have limited their divine powers in search of excitement and to experience the hardships of the lower world. To interact with humans, each deity has founded a Familia, which are groups that adventurers can join to socialise and support each other, before they set out into the dangerous labyrinth called Dungeon. One of them is Bell Cranel, the young main character of DanMachi‘s story. As the only follower of the Hestia Familia, he has it a bit harder than the others, but strives to improve himself! The gameplay is an exciting mix between dungeon crawling with RPG elements and a visual novel-style story, including events from the first Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? anime season and new content! Apart from the extensive Story Mode, players will be able to test their skills in procedurally-generated Extra Dungeons and find out more about other characters during Date Events.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: Gematsu]