As Bungie continues to explore what Destiny 2 can be without Activision, we’re finally seeing the first independent Season of content that’s not tied to a major expansion release. Many players are looking to Season of Dawn to see how Bungie will handle the rest of the year’s progression of content now that Shadowkeep is a full Season old.

Bungie’s patch notes don’t contain a lot of information about the new content that came with Season of Dawn, but there’s plenty of balance tuning and sandbox adjustments that should change up a significant portion of how the game is played. A number of underperforming Solar subclasses got updates to increase their efficacy, and a few others like the Titan’s Thundercrash received a bit of a much-needed tune-up as well. Bungie wants Season of Dawn to refocus on sidearms as one of the weapon types, so the target acquisition has been improved across the board for them. Likewise, linear fusion rifles have been bumped up to be in line with other weapon types.

A number of bounties have been reworked to feel more rewarding and less time consuming, while the Crucible PVP mode received a (new) reprised map from Destiny 1, had a few old maps added back into rotation and had four maps removed so that Bungie could work on issues with them, including spawns and general map flow.

The patch notes are quite extensive. Read them in full below to understand how the sandbox and gameplay is changing for Season of Dawn. If you want to know more about this Season’s content, Bungie had a reveal that hinted at the ongoing story for how we’ll rescue the legendary Titan Saint-14 from a death in the corridors of time and showed off the Season’s new 6-player activity, The Sundial. There’s also a Destiny 2 Season of Dawn roadmap that lays out the events and content drops for the next few months, including a tease at Sparrow Racing League making a comeback.

Destiny 2 Season of the Dawn Update 2.7.0 Patch Notes

COMBAT SYSTEMS

Finishers

Improved the finisher camera experience when using mouse and keyboard.

Finisher Multi-Equip

In your inventory press R3(if using controller) or the Shift Key(if using mouse and keyboard) to mark a finisher as a “favorite”

When triggered, a random finisher you’ve marked as a “favorite” plays

If no finishers are marked as a “favorite”, which would be pretty crazy because we all know you have favorites, your default class finisher plays

ABILITIES

Titan



Sunbreaker Code of the Fire-Forged (Top Path) Vulcan’s Rage Made Vulcan’s Rage much more angry Increased detonation time minimum from 0 seconds to 0.5 seconds Increased cluster spread

Hammer of Sol Impact damage decreased from 70 to 5 Detonation damage increased from 205 to 270 NOTE: These changes also affect bottom-tree Sunbreaker

Sunbreaker Code of the Devastator (Middle Path) Throwing Hammer Increased impact damage from 100 to 120 Increased hammer pickup radius from 2 meters to 3.5 meters

Roaring Flames Increased damage bonus From 20% per stack to 30% per stack in PvE From 10% per stack to 25% per stack in PvP Increased duration from 15 seconds to 20 seconds

Burning Maul Increased idle super duration from 21.2 seconds to 28.5 seconds Light Attack Reduced super-energy cost from 5% to 3% Tuned movement and player feedback Heavy Attack Slightly reduced speed of heavy slam projectile Slightly reduced tracking radius of heavy slam projectile Increased height of projectile hitbox to more easily hit airborne opponents Increased super energy cost from 6% to 8% Slightly increased terminal explosion size

Sunbreaker Code of the Siegebreaker (Bottom Path) Mortar Blast Increased explosion radius from 5 meters to 6 meters Sol Invictus Burning targets you kill also make Sunspots Burning targets killed now trigger the heal Kills with the Sun Warrior buff active can now make Sunspots This is based on weighted enemy killed and a sunspot is created when the threshold of “1” is reached Players/Bosses add 1 Majors add 0.5 Minors add 0.25 1 second cooldown on creating Sunspots Sun Warrior Increased ability recharge scalar by 35% Touched up the FX and audio for allied Sunspots

Striker Code of the Missile (Middle Path) Thundercrash Increased base damage from 2700 to 3200 Increased in flight damage from 100 to 200 Slightly increased the amount of time you have in the air after activation



Hunter

Gunslinger Way of the Outlaw (Top Path) Explosive Knife Changed to Proximity Explosive Knife Sticks to surfaces Fuse time of 14 seconds Adjusted impact damage to 14 Adjusted Detonation damage to 105 Six Shooter Adjusted damage falloff of this Golden Gun Super variant Damage falloff starts at 30 meters when firing from hip and at 40 meters while in ADS

Gunslinger Way of the Sharpshooter (Bottom Path) Knife Juggler Changed to Weighted Knife Damage changed from 120 to 140 Precision modifier changed from 1.3 to 1.5 Headshot is a one-hit kill in PvP Updated throw animation to be longer to compensate for the one-shot capability Knife projectile moves faster and with less drop than previously Knife bounces once after impacting the environment Practice Makes Perfect Super energy granted reduced by 16% Increased the buff duration by 50% Precision kills now grant 2 stacks Crowd Pleaser Original perks (precision damage, precision hits with Golden Gun generate Orbs of Light) have been moved to “Line ‘Em Up” New Perk: Knock ‘Em Down Precision kills increase weapon stability and ADS speed Buff duration starts at 10 seconds and each kill or assist adds time, with a cap of 25 second Time added is variable weighted on the enemy killed and whether it was a precision kill While the buff timer is above 20 seconds your Golden Gun does 30% more damage (determined upon moment of cast and lasts the whole super) This burns the buff Does not stack with Celestial Nighthawk Line ‘Em Up Now has a passive bonus to aim assist and range while aiming Now has the precision damage and precision hits with Golden Gun generate Orbs of Light perks originally included with “Crowd Pleaser”

Nightstalker Way of the Pathfinder (Bottom Path) Vanish in Smoke Added a short period (0.8 seconds) after the invisibility is applied where firing weapons or performing other actions will not break the invisibility This should help prevent allies from accidentally breaking the invisibility the moment it is granted to them if unexpected.



Warlock

Dawnblade Daybreak (All Paths) Reduced the speed of Burst Glide activations while in super

Dawnblade Attunement of Sky (Top Path) Swift Strike Changed to Celestial Fire Shoots three spiraling, homing projectiles Approximately 35 damage per projectile Winged Sun Also allows Celestial Fire activations No longer gives grenade energy for aerial kills Gives more melee energy for aerial kills Heat Rises Perk redesigned with new gameplay Consume grenade to gain Heat Rises buff Dramatically reduces in air accuracy penalty Changes movement mode Reduce Glide upkeep cost by 99%, Reduce Glide activation cost by 99% Set Glide velocity and agility to a combination of Strafe and Burst glide Icarus Dash Now has two dodges per 5 seconds Dodge now has a slight upward velocity Dodge in super is now one long dodge per second

Dawnblade Attunement of Grace (Middle) Guiding Flame Doubled the range that the empower effect is applied from 12 meters to 24 meters Divine Protection Increased radius that the healing grenade is applied to friendly targets from 1 meter to 3.5 meters Benevolent Dawn Buff can now be refreshed if additional friendly targets are healed/empowered while you still have the buff Removed cooldown (can continuously proc) Reduced energy regeneration by 15% This was needed as it is much more consistent, procs more often, and for longer Well of Radiance Standing in the well now grants 20% damage reduction against damage from other players Sword object no longer takes precision damage

Dawnblde Attunement of Flame (Bottom Path) Phoenix Dive Now heals a fixed amount over time Healing is interruptible from incoming damage While in super, returns super energy depending on how much you healed Has diminishing returns the longer the super is active.

Voidwalker Attunement of Fission (Middle Path) Handheld Supernova Adjusted grenade charge time so that it lines up with the animations and effects. This is to make it feel more consistent to activate.



Stat Values



Class ability cooldown is now governed by player stats. Hunter Dodge cooldown is modified by their Mobility stat Titan Barricade cooldown is modified by their Resilience stat Warlock Rift cooldown is modified by their Recovery stats.

Paragon Mods have been deprecated as a result.

WEAPON CHANGES

Exotics

Divinity Divinity’s weaken effect no longer stacks with other weaken effects. The “cage” will still appear in these cases and act as a precision weak spot, but the weaken multipliers themselves will no longer stack.

Xenophage Increased PvE damage by +50% Increased PvP ammo from heavy ammo crates to 4/6 (previously 3/4) on shared/non shared crates, respectively Fixed an issue where this weapon would gain overall ammo when swapping from another power weapon to this weapon

Leviathan’s Breath Fixed an issue where this weapon would gain overall ammo when swapping from another power weapon to this weapon

Cerberus+1 Fixed an issue where repeatedly pulling the trigger would give you a faster fire rate while the “Focused Fire” Catalyst was enabled

Eriana’s Vow Increasing the reserves for this weapon via armor perks no longer increases starting/respawn ammo in The Crucible

Monte Carlo The “Monte Carlo Method” no longer has a 100% chance to trigger on Guardian kills and now matches the combatant chance



Archetype changes

Linear Fusion Rifles Precision damage increased by +20% This change does not affect Sleeper Simulant Significantly increased target acquisition at close to medium ranges

Sidearms Increased target acquisition across the board



Perk changes

Master of Arms Removed the precision damage function This weapon still provides a damage bonus, but non-precision damage is no longer disproportionately increased

Magnificent Howl Fixed a bug that was causing the perk to apply to two bullets over the network instead of just one

Sticky Grenades (Grenade Launchers) Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand on grenade launcher projectiles



Misc changes

Fixed “Shield Piercing”/”Anti-Barrier” rounds not penetrating Scorn Lurker bucklers

Chip damage behavior removed from “Shield Piercing”/”Anti-Barrier” rounds

A selection of year 1 legendary weapons have had a face lift and have joined the engram reward pool to keep Edge Transit company

Reduced Arc Logic’s muzzle blast size when aiming

ARMOR CHANGES

Exotics

Wings of Sacred Dawn Now grants 15% damage resistance while in the hover state

One-Eyed Mask No longer grants an overshield on killing your marked target

Peregrine Greaves No longer disproportionately increases the damage of Hammer Strike Damage is equalized to ~300% the damage of a normal shoulder charge against a single target



Claws of Ahamkara Fixed an issue where both melee charges could be consumed on one melee hit



Armor Mods

Removed stacking restrictions on many armor mods Similar mods can now be stacked for improved effect. However, stacking mods with similar effects provides diminishing returns, granting less relative benefit than two different mods would. Reduced the efficacy of Ammo Scavenger mods to their pre-Shadowkeep levels to accommodate mod stacking

Generalized Ammo Finder and Ammo Scavenger mods are unlocked for all players in the Head Armor Mod and Leg Armor Mod sockets, respectively

Added Season of Dawn Armor Mod Sockets Vanguard, Crucible, Gambit, and Iron Banner armor sets will drop with this season’s armor mod socket, allowing them to use the new Dawn Armor Mods. The Mercury destination armor set has also received the Dawn Armor Mod socket

Fixed various stacking exploits with mods related to the Garden of Salvation

General

Fixed an issue where orange bar enemies would display a sliver of health when they died.

Fixed an issue where players would go into first person if they placed a raid banner while in their super. Going forward, if a player places a banner while in their super, their super will be canceled.

Fixed an issue where Stormtrance Lightning attack would fail to fire if attack trigger was held while casting super, or after Blinking.

Players can no longer push Vex Cyclops

REWARD SYSTEMS

Power and Progression

Powerful and pinnacle reward caps have been increased Powerful Cap: 960, up from 950 Pinnacle Cap: 970, up from 960

Rebalanced some sources of XP on Mercury to align with newer destinations

Fixed an issue where some chests weren’t granting any XP

Fixed an issue where Iron Banner bounties were rewarding more XP than other weekly bounties

The XP required to level up the seasonal artifact has been slightly adjusted Some levels had a much higher increase in XP required from the previous level, and this increase has been distributed throughout all levels to smooth out this curve



Quests and Bounties

Merged Strike/Crucible/Gambit objectives on the Gunsmith weekly bounty “Field Calibration” into a single objective that shares progress from all sources

Removed Valor/Infamy and Vanguard Tokens from “Field Calibration” as there is no longer a requirement for any of these linked activities

Added repeatable bounties to the Gunsmith

Added new mode-specific daily Crucible bounties (one per day, selected from full-time playlists and active rotators)

Reduced the completion requirements of several daily and repeatable Crucible bounties

Removed grenade and melee bounties from the Crucible bounty repeatable pool

Fixed a rare issue where the “??????” quest item from mission “A Mysterious Disturbance” could get stuck in inventory; it has been removed from affected players

Lowered the daily bounty target for defeating Nightmares in K1 Lost Sectors to 3 (previously required 7)

After the Vex Invasion ended on the Moon, the number of Vex kills required to cleanse the “Essence of Servitude” has been reduced from 100 to 30

Removed weapon requirement and changed objective display to a float instead of a percentage on Eriana’s Vow Catalyst Pursuit

Benedict and Werner will no longer display the Lumina Exotic quest chain steps (bounty/perk steps) if the player is already on, or has completed, the steps.

Lore

Fixed an issue where pages from the “Letters from Eris” lore book couldn’t be unlocked

Each of the eight Nightmare Hunts now unlocks one page upon completion

Season Pass

The Season Pass now displays its active bonuses in a new Season Pass Bonuses section, visible on the main Season Pass window in the Director

The Season 8 Nostalgic Engram has been retired, and in its place players can now obtain the new Season 9 Fond Memories Engram

Fixed an issue that prevented Season Pass armor from displaying the correct stats and energy type when previewed

(Korea Region Only) Fixed a bug that caused the Season Pass purchase item to be referenced as “Get Season Pass” on the purchase confirmation and completion screens

Exotic Engram



The Exotic Engram and the Fated Engram have been collapsed into a single new Exotic Engram item When opened it will award a new Exotic if any remain to be collected; otherwise, it contains a random piece of Exotic armor Note: contents are still class-specific



Eververse

A new consumable is available in Eververse for 200 Bright Dust, the Concentrated Mattergem When used, this item causes bosses to have a chance to drop an Upgrade Module when defeated The effect will last until an Upgrade Module is found Note: Only one Concentrated Mattergem can be active at a time

The Eververse store no longer permits purchasing an item that is already in your Collection

Fixed a bug that prevented year one Vanguard shaders from being a potential drop in the Vanguard rank up reward

Fixed an issue where the Riskrunner “Electric Violet” Ornament lost its pink glow

Fixed an issue that caused The Last Word ornament Laconic to be purchasable when Forsaken was not owned

Ghosts

Fixed a bug that prevented the Banshee’s Favorite ghost perk from dropping a higher volume of Weapon Telemetry

Fixed an issue that caused Ghost particle effects to be hidden when a Ghost Projection was active

The following Exotic Ghost Shells now have Ghost Projection sockets: Arc Shell, Solar Shell, and Void Shell

Fixed an issue that prevented Black Armory forge activities from granting Glimmer upon completion

Collections and Triumphs

Fixed a bug that permitted multiple copies of the same combat finisher from being acquired through the collection

Fixed a bug that caused Universal Ornament items to display in an improper order from what is intended (head, arms, chest, legs, then class)

Removed four erroneous collection entries for the below items that were not obtainable: Shade at the Gates (Season 3 Legendary Ship) The Ruinous Flame (Season 3 Legendary Ship) Shrinking Iris Shell (Season 3 Legendary Ghost) Shining Shield Shell (Season 3 Legendary Ghost)

Fixed an issue that prevented the Season of Opulence versions of the Optimacy armor from unlocking their corresponding collection entries

The Black Armory Platinum Starling Ship in Collections > Equipment > Ships > Season 5 now correctly states that a player must complete the “Master Smith” Triumph.

Fixed an issue with the Perfect Gambit triumph. Previously, the triumph was checking for player deaths instead of dropped motes. The triumph now correctly checks for dropped motes and will ignore players that die without motes.

Fixed a bug where the Ennead emblem (for presenting gifts to all Cats in the Dreaming City) was no longer being awarded when claiming the Remember your Manners triumph. Players impacted by this issue will find that they can reacquire the Emblem from their Collections > Flair > Emblems > Open World

Fixed an issue with the triumph ‘WANTED: The Rifleman’. It will now be completed on either Rifleman kill or associated mission completion. Players that are missing this triumph will need to play the mission again to earn the triumph.

Glimmer

The cost of slotting a Weapon Mod has been reduced from 5000 to 500 Glimmer

Fixed an issue that caused EDZ patrols to drop a slightly higher amount of Glimmer than intended

Fixed a bug that caused Mercury patrols to drop a slightly lower amount of Glimmer than intended

Fixed a bug that prevented Mars free roam treasure chests from awarding Glimmer when opened

Fixed a bug that prevented Mercury free roam treasure chests from awarding Glimmer when opened

Fixed an issue that prevented raid encounters from rewarding Glimmer upon completion

Vendors

Added additional Weekly and Repeatable bounties to Zavala, Drifter, Shaxx, and Banshee-44 to allow for Seasonal rotation

Updated completion requirements for some daily Crucible bounties

Repeatable bounties have been added to the Gunsmith

Fixed an issue that caused Benedict 99-40’s Imperial Engram to display Armor 1.0 versions of its contents

Fixed an issue where Ada-1 could grant duplicate weapon mods

Fixed an issue where Eris Morn and the Drifter had vendor dialogue lines that would never fire

World Rewards

Fixed an issue that frequently prevented the Duke MK.44 Hand Cannon from being a possible world drop

Fixed an issue that frequently prevented No Turning Back, Terran Wind, and Death by Scorn from being possible world drops

This prevented Vestian Dynasty from being erroneously displayed in Legendary Engram previews

Rewards UI/UX



Fixed an issue where Gambit Prime and Revelry armor set icons weren’t collapsing properly on the Character screen

New Light

Fixed an issue where New Light players were required to finish the Red War campaign to purchase Last Wish raid bounties

Fixed an issue where several Triumphs/Ghosts previously earned through the Red War campaign could no longer be acquired

Fixed an issue where ‘Adventurous’ triumph could not be completed on EDZ

Fixed an issue where weapons in Homecoming mission would cause other gear to drop at lower power levels than expected

Fixed an issue where some players could not complete the New Light ‘Introduction: Crucible’ quest

Player Identity Systems

Fixed an issue where Hawthorne’s icon kept flashing for players who were doing the Refer-a-Friend quest after it ended

The Armor 2.0 version of the Solstice 2019 armor will now correctly use the 2019 Drained and Renewed Ornaments and Eververse Glows.

Escalation Protocol

Changes and updates to acquiring Escalation Protocol activity rewards

Escalation Protocol Wave 7 chest no longer requires a key to open

Chest can be opened upon every successful completion of Wave 7

Each opening of the chest will award one piece of EP armor for your character class until you have the full set

After full set is acquired, subsequent opening of the chest will award a random piece of armor

Charged Decryption Keys and Key Fragments are being removed from the game. These items will be removed from Player inventories

Armory Keys to spawn Valkyrie Javelins are unchanged and will remain

EP Weapons drops were not touched and are still cumulative stream Boss drops

Iron Banner Ornaments

Removed the Season 3 Iron Banner ornament Rank requirements. They can now be freely applied to Season 7 Iron Banner armor

ACTIVITIES

Nightfall: The Ordeal

Cabal invade The Ordeal – three new strikes added to The Ordeal lineup, and removed three of the Season 8 strikes

Added two new Cabal modifiers, and three new strike-specific modifiers

Added Cabal modifiers to rotation

Vehicles now give Nightfall score for both Nightfall and The Ordeal

Fixed up the tooltip name for The Scarlet Keep on Legend difficulty

Strikes

Fixed an issue where Savathun’s Song did not count toward Vanguard Weekly Hive Boss kill bounty

The Vanguard Strikes weekly challenge description now correctly tells players to complete Vanguard Strikes while matching the weekly singe element The objective line will continue to still say “0/3 Bounties” until Destiny 2 Update 2.7.1



Raids and Dungeons

Altars of Sorrow Fixed an issue where if the boss phase timed out while the boss was immune, 2 Nightmares would spawn at another Altar location before the Tier 5 waves started again

Pit of Heresy Fixed an issue where the dungeon incorrectly showed a pinnacle reward challenge for players who have already completed the challenge on a different character of the same class

Garden of Salvation Fixed an issue where players could survive Voltaic Overflow while guarding as a Sentinel Titan or Arcstrider Hunter

Crown of Sorrow Fixed multiple issues where Gahlran’s Deception could continue to deceive Guardians even after being defeated. Make sense? No? We need to go deeper… Fixed an issue where Gahlran’s Deception could defeat a team of Guardians even after the encounter had been completed, which prevented flawless runs Fixed issue where Gahlran’s Deception could respawn with full health after dying, specifically if killed at the last moment before teleportation

Scourge of the Past Fixed the Best of the Best of the Best triumph so that it is hidden unless completed Increased the drop rate of the Scourge of the Past raid exotic weapon ‘Anarchy’ from 5% to 10%.



Crucible

Playlists Made Elimination a permanent Crucible playlist

Momentum Control 150 Scout Rifles will only 1 shot targets under 5 resilience

Map Rotation Added Rusted Lands to appropriate playlists Added The Dead Cliffs, Legion’s Gulch, Retribution, and Solitude to appropriate playlists. Removed Emperor’s Respite, Equinox, Firebase Echo, and Vostok from all Crucible playlists. These maps are still available for play in Private Matches

Midtown Added invisible physics volumes to keep players from perching on walls

Legion’s Gulch Added invisible physics volumes to keep players inside the intended playable space

Dead Cliffs Adjusted spawn points and weighting, especially around the edges of the map

Retribution Adjusted spawning to improve map flow

Endless Vale Added invisible slip volume to keep players inside intended playable area

Twilight Gap Added invisible physics volumes to keep players inside the intended playable area

Widow’s Court Added invisible physics volumes to keep players inside the intended playable area



PC

Steam

Added controller support through Steam input for:

Steam Controller

Switch Controller

Steam Link and Remote Play will now work with supported controllers

Text Chat lobbies will now try to recover when Steam Servers come back up

