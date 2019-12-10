Although development of Ghost of Tsushima, the action samurai game being developed by Sony’s Sucker Punch Productions, has been quiet, since its reveal at Paris Games Week in 2017, we finally got to see a bit more of it in action thanks to today’s State of Play. The brief trailer will be continued at this week’s The Game Awards 2019, which is scheduled to air on December 12, 2019.

Today, Sony’s last State of Play of the year aired, showing off some of 2019 and 2020’s upcoming games. During the presentation, we got a very brief Ghost of Tsushima trailer, which clocks in at under a minute. A group of Mongol warriors comes upon the game’s protagonist and rushes forward to attack him as he throws some sort of exploding item to the ground. The trailer ends with “to be continued,” with the rest to be shown at The Game Awards 2019. You can check out the teaser trailer below:

Earlier this year, the highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II was delayed into May of 2020, which reportedly caused an internal delay of Ghost of Tsushima. According to reports from Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, Tsushima was pushed to late 2020, but as he notes, “don’t expect them to suddenly turn it into a PS5 game or anything…” Schreier also reported that Ghost of Tsushima was originally slated to release during the first half of 2020, but will now have much more time to gestate.

With that being said, it’s possible we could get a release date for Ghost of Tsushima during The Game Awards 2019, especially if it was originally planned to be released during the first half of 2020. Although, many publishers—Sony included—have learned to keep release dates close to the chest until it’s certain those dates can be met.

The Game Awards 2019 will recognize lots of the year’s great games, and will feature around 10 new announcements. Tune in this Thursday, December 12th, at 8:30pm EST.

[Source: Twitter, YouTube]