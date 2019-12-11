This summer, publisher Blowfish Studios announced plans to bring psychological horror title Infliction to consoles in late 2019. Such release plans are no longer on the cards, however. Infliction: Extended Cut will now arrive on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on February 25, 2020.

For the price of $19.99, the game’s extended version will allow console players to experience more than what the base game offered PC users with its 2018 launch. In particular, Infliction: Extended Cut will include additional endings, a New Game Plus mode with extra story content, “remixed scares,” new puzzles, and an increased difficulty. Apparently, there are a few other surprises in store, too, which have not yet been unveiled by developer Caustic Reality.

Get a closer look at Infliction’s extended cut in the new trailer below:

During Infliction, players find themselves exploring an abandoned home in a typical suburban neighborhood. Although, nothing about the property’s strange happenings is typical. Something tragic happened to the family that once resided within. It’s up to the player to piece things together. Developments in the story are unearthed via newspaper clippings, voicemails, notes, and the like. Every detail serves as another piece to the larger puzzle, which hopefully results in the truth’s coming to light.

Looking for clues in a spooky house isn’t the only means of horror, either. A malevolent spirit torments the home as well, patiently stalking the protagonist before making its presence known. This kind of enemy behavior works to keep players on their toes. Console gamers can find out just how effective it is in just a couple of months.

[Source: Blowfish Studios via Gematsu]