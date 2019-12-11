Limited Run Games has specialized in distributing various physical games ranging from niche indie titles to beloved classics. Recently, the company partnered with Naughty Dog to bring Jak and Daxter, Jak 2, Jak 3, and Jak X: Combat Racing to PS4 in physical format. But that’s not all: 100% of the profits earned from those sales will be donated to numerous charities including those that assist with accessibility, environmental conservation, veterans, the LGBTQ+ community, hunger, and children’s hospitals.

The organizations being donated to are listed below:

K9 for Warriors

Child’s Play

Surfrider Foundation

LGBT Center of Los Angeles

Able Gamers

DAGERS

Following our partnership with @LimitedRunGames for the re-releases of the Jak series on PS4 over the last year, we’re excited to announce that we will be donating all of the money received to several incredible causes. Learn more on our blog: https://t.co/K1aYb78ZHb pic.twitter.com/GMPucbx7ow — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 11, 2019

A PlayStation Blog post from Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog, notes that 2019 is the company’s 35th birthday, so what better way to celebrate than to give back to the diverse communities that have supported it over the years? Wells also thanks the fans for their positive response to the various Jak physical releases, explaining that each of them sold out very quickly.

While Naughty Dog doesn’t show any signs of releasing a brand new Jak and Daxter game, it’s possible the studio could pass the torch to another developer within the Sony family. Naughty Dog is hard at work finishing up The Last of Us Part II, and the studio has shifted away from the cartoony platformer of yore to more realistic and gritty action-adventure fare. But after the tremendous reception to Limited Run’s Jak and Daxter releases, it is give some hope that the series could make its return. Whether or not that return is in the hands of its creator remains to be seen.

For now, you can enjoy the many Jak and Daxter games available for PS4, whether you have them downloaded digitally or one of the hard-to-find Limited Run physical versions.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]