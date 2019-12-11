Warner Bros.’ new film release schedule is making the rounds, offering updates on quite a few projects. Notably, the Mortal Kombat reboot’s theatrical release has been shifted. It’s not a delay, however. The reboot will launch a little earlier in 2021 than originally planned, now slotted for January 15, 2021. This is roughly two months earlier than its initial March 5th date.

The reason for this particular move currently remains a mystery. Yet, it stands to reason production is moving along quicker than anticipated. The Mortal Kombat reboot, helmed by commercial director Simon McQuoid, began filming in Australia in September. For now, there’s no telling how things are progressing.

Not much about the film itself has been shared thus far, apart from casting details. And the cast is quite massive. This summer, Marco Polo’s Chin Tan and Westworld’s Hiroyuki Sanada were brought on board to play Shang Tsung and Scorpion, respectively. The Raid’s Joe Taslim is portraying Sub-Zero, while Supergirl alum Mechad Brooks has assumed the role of Jax Briggs. Mortal Kombat’s roster also includes: Sisi Stringer’s Mileena, Ludi Lun as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, and Josh Lawson in the role of Kano. Additionally, Thor: Ragnarok’s Tadanobu Asano is the God of Thunder, Raiden.

Screenwriter Greg Russo penned the film’s script. Master of horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman) serves in a producer role. A similar position for Larry Kasanoff’s means the new Mortal Kombat has ties to the old days, given that Kasanoff produced the 1995 venture. Kill Bill Vol. 2 producer E. Bennett Walsh is also involved in the latest MK production.

Mortal Kombat slides into theaters on January 15, 2021.

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]