The PlayStation brand’s new indie-focused initiative is still growing. Until today, only former President of Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida, was known to have an integral role. Now ex-Vice President of Business Greg Rice at Double Fine has announced he’s joining ranks with Yoshida. Specifically, Rice’s new position sees him become Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Global Head of Indie Accounts.

Rice unveiled the news in a celebratory post on his personal Twitter account. See his tweet below:

Very excited to announce I’m joining the amazing team at Sony Interactive Entertainment as the Global Head of Indie Accounts. I’ll be managing all independent developer and publisher accounts and building new initiatives to support indies big and small from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/YAnlYeWBLE — Greg Rice (@GregRicey) December 11, 2019

When asked if he’ll be working with Yoshida, Rice referred to him as his “#1 partner in crime.” Based on Rice’s statement in the tweet above, it seems as though the duo will work tirelessly to make indie studios feel at home on PlayStation. At the start of this console generation, it certainly appeared as though that much had already been established. (Remember the constant “IndieStation” jokes?) Over the last couple of years, however, many have noticed Sony’s support of indie projects has somewhat waned. This new initiative could work to allay such concerns and add more indies to the portfolio as Sony prepares for the release of the PS5.

News of PlayStation’s fresh focus on indies surfaced last month in the announcement of Guerrilla Games’ Hermen Hulst’s becoming of Head of Worldwide Studios. This shift gave way to Yoshida’s transition to a role that now sees him lead the company’s indie initiative.

