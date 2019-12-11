Good news doctor: the patient will live. While Two Point Hospital had a bit of a bumpy road coming to consoles, the game now has a release date of February 25th, 2020 and is currently available for preorder for $39.99. Taking cues from Theme Hospital and other classic management games, Two Point Hospital is a hospital simulation game where you need to build and run the best hospital that you can. Along the way, you’ll get patients with all kinds of weird illnesses and you can build all sorts of experimental treatment machines to cure them. After all, it’s not like you can just take a pill and cure yourself of cubism.

The console version of Two Point Hospital will come bundled with two expansion packs. One, Pebberlery Island, has you building a tropical hospital for a rich explorer so he can live out his adventure fantasies in relatively good health. The other, Bigfoot, has you accept a contract from a Yeti to bring better healthcare to the mountains and his mythical friends. There’s a third expansion, Close Encounters, which sees you opening up a hospital on a mysterious military base in a rural desert town in an effort to help a journalistic institution snoop around and adds all sorts of aliens and other wacky extraterrestrial diseases to the game, which will have to be purchased separately.

The game originally came out for PC back on August 30th, 2018, and received quite positive reviews. There were always plans to bring the game to consoles, the only catch was making sure that the console version was as good as it possibly could be before they launched it.

Two Point Hospital was developed by Two Point Studios, a new development studio founded in 2016 in an effort to make more accessible video games. This is their first, and so far only, game.