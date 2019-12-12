The PlayStation 5 might not be fully unveiled yet, but that hasn’t stopped Gearbox Publishing from showing off footage of the first official PS5 game: Godfall. Developed by Counterplay Games, Godfall is a “looter-slasher” coming late 2020 as a console exclusive on PS5. A teaser trailer was revealed during The Game Awards 2019. The footage shown is in-engine, giving us our first look at a game running on next-gen hardware. Get a look at Godfall in all its PS5 glory in the trailer below:

Godfall is a third-person action RPG that focuses on melee combat in a fantasy setting. The loot chase will be a central conceit to the game, as will epic encounters with “vicious” enemies. Counterplay describes that loot as “head-turning,” and promises that the entire game can be played solo, duo, or in three-player co-op. Co-op is available at any time too, so if you want to play solo for a while and then add a couple of friends, you can easily accommodate them.

They describe the setting as a “bright fantasy universe” replete with knights and magic, and the teaser trailer betrays a bit of a little hearted “devil may care” attitude from the game’s protagonists. They comment about a thousand-year war to start the apocalypse as they stare at a storm rising above a massive tower. A multiheaded dragon-like creature appears from the storm as the game’s logo appears. Counterplay isn’t saying much more about the setting or characters right now, but with another year to go until release, there’s plenty of time to talk about it before then.

Keith Lee, Creative Director of Godfall and CEO of Counterplay Games, commented on wanting to both feed into skill-based gameplay as well as making every piece of loot feel like it matters for your particular character build, in true RPG fashion. “We’re innovating with Godfall to provide a fresh take on action RPGs by rewarding skill-based offensive gameplay and making every hit matter. Namely, we want to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so we plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there’s meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles.”

Though console exclusive to PS5, Godfall will also be coming to PC via the Epic Games Store. Arriving Holiday 2020 will put it within the PlayStation 5’s launch window, if not an actual launch title with the next-gen console. Stay tuned to PSLS for an interview we conducted with Lee about Godfall, hoping to learn more about the PS5 looter-slasher.