As promised earlier this week during State of Play, Sony and developer Sucker Punch have unveiled a brand-new trailer for Ghost of Tsushima. Not only that, the companies also unveiled the game’s release window. Despite recent rumors that suggested an internal delay, Ghost of Tsushima will come to the PlayStation 4 in the summer of 2020.

Get a fresh look at the samurai-centric title in the video down below, backed by The Game Awards’ incredible live orchestra:

A haunting performance by #TheGameAwards Orchestra for a haunting Ghost of Tsushima World Premiere Trailer! pic.twitter.com/PVsNDGW4mO — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2019

According to a report from just a handful of weeks ago, Sony pushed Ghost of Tsushima to late 2020 in order to make rumor for The Last of Us Part II’s delay. Evidently, that’s not the case.

Apart from the teaser clip earlier in the week, this is the first the public has seen of Ghost of Tsushima in well over a year. In fact, the last full trailer, which doubled as a gameplay reveal, hit the web in summer 2018, during Sony’s E3 conference. Since then, both the title’s developer and publisher have remained relatively silent.

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima features a historical setting that also works to inform the overarching plot, though the premise itself is fictionalized. On the Island of Tsushima in 1274, the protagonist, a samurai named Jin Sakai, will have to wrestle with the first of the Mongol Empire invasions of Japan. Naturally, the only way in which to successfully free the island nation from the grips of its enemy is fight back. To do so effectively, Jin must cast aside some of his samurai teachings in favor of a new style of combat, the way of the Ghost.