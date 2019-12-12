Starbreeze hasn’t been having a good few years. Between the disaster that was Overkill’s The Walking Dead, to the lack of any other projects hitting their mark, nothing seems to have gone right for the studio. Recently it did have one bright spot to announce: Payday 2 would begin to receive updates again, with new campaigns, characters, and weapons being added to the game. At least, until today, when it announced that only the PC version will be getting any future updates in a timely fashion. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game will both be getting update 1.5, but after that, the future status of the console versions is up in the air.

The new Border Crossing Heist, which is the first level of the new Winds of Change campaign launched on PC back on November 7th, 2019, will not be making its way to consoles. Additionally, Overkill said the following heists will not be making their way to the PlayStation 4 version, despite having come out for the PC version already:

Shacklethorne Auction Heist

Reservoir Dogs Heist

Hells Island Heist

No Mercy Heist

The White House Heist

In addition, the Safe House feature, which sees players customizing a home base that occasionally gets raided by the cops, will also not be making its way to the PlayStation 4. The reason for both the Safe House feature and the missing heists, according to Overkill, is because they “have too high requirements in terms of optimization to be viable to port at this time.” Overkill did note that they’re hoping to make the masks and weapons that came with the heists available to the console version but noted that the ones that involved licensing are likely to not happen.

The good news is that this is at least slightly better than the Nintendo Switch version of the game, which Overkill said will be getting no current updates at all, nor will it be likely to get any ever again.

Overkill is currently working on Payday 3, which they expect to be available sometime between 2022 and 2023. In the update post, Overkill claims this same problem of delayed and canceled additions will not plague the next game.

[source: Overkill]