It’s possible we may have our first actual leak of The Game Awards 2019. (Geoff Keighley said a couple of days ago that nothing to his knowledge had leaked from the show.) A poster on Reddit, going by the name of “hereitismydude,” posted a few pictures and gifs of the two games to r/GamingLeaksAndRumors. Allegedly, we’ll be seeing a trailer for Batman: Shadow Edition, a pack that collects the first two Seasons of the Batman Telltale game series, which will then be followed by a quick 30-second tease of The Wolf Among Us 2.

Most of the information offered is about Batman: Shadow Edition. The game, as some may have expected, will be a combination of both Batman: The Telltale Series and Batman: The Enemy Within. However, rather than just collecting the two games separately, they’ll be combined into a single game. Additionally, the games will both receive visual overhauls so that they look a little better. A new feature is being added where the player can return to the Batcave at any time and take the time to customize both Bruce Wayne and Batman. If you ever wanted Batman to have a beard or to play the game as Bruce Wayne in his underwear, the option to do so will be available. In November, the existence of Batman: Shadow Edition was leaked by the Australian Classification Board, so this one isn’t too much of a stretch.

After this, a very brief teaser of The Wolf Among Us 2 will allegedly be shown. The teaser, which will focus on Bigby Wolf, shows him smoking at a bar before standing up and walking away. It’s set to the song “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues. Unfortunately, that appears to be all the information we’ll be getting, even from the show itself. Don’t expect a deep dive beyond confirmation that we’re still getting a second season of the beloved game.

While Telltale did shut down, the studio was purchased earlier this year by LCG Entertainment and reopened essentially as a whole new company operating under the same name and seeking to bring some old Telltale projects back to life. Telltale had announced The Wolf Among Us 2 before its closure, and this is confirmation that the studio is once again working on it. These would be the first new projects they’ve done since reopening.

[Source: Reddit]