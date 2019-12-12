The Game Awards 2019 is happening tonight and while a celebration of games and gaming in 2019 is exciting, everyone is eagerly anticipating confirmed and rumored announcements alike. We know Ghost of Tsushima will have a long trailer during the show and that Green Day will be performing and making some kind of video game announcement. (Please be a Beat Saber song pack, please be a Beat Saber song pack.) There are also plenty of rumors about what will show up, though host and creator Geoff Keighley has said that nothing from the show has leaked, as far as he’s aware.

The Game Awards 2019 will air at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT tonight, December 12. You can watch it live on Twitch below:

You can also watch directly on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter. If you were lucky enough to get a ticket and have it in a city close to you, The Game Awards is also being shown in theaters ahead of Jumanji: The Next Level as a kind of double feature.

The Game Awards 2019 will feature more than 10 new game announcements, along with updates for plenty of projects we already know about. Some rumors say that Arkane Studios is getting ready to reveal its next Batman game at the show, though we know for sure that Arkane’s co-founder opened a new studio unrelated to Arkane and will be teasing something.

The Game Awards 2019 initially faced some controversy thanks to Death Stranding leading the pack for nominations and Geoff Keighley’s involvement with Hideo Kojima and the game, but he has responded saying that he is just the creator and host, and has no part in the judging process for the awards.

