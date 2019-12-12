A PlayStation 4 version of developer Nihon Falcom’s Ys: Memories of Celceta is on its way West. The remastered title, published by Xseed Games, will land in spring 2020 for North American, Australian, and European territories. A digital edition will cost $29.99, while physical copies known as the “Timeless Adventurer Edition” will go on sale for $39.99 on the Xseed Games Store and other select retailers at launch. The physical version includes the game, a special soundtrack CD from Japan’s “Ys 25th Anniversary Pack,” in addition to 12 art cards for the Ys Heroines.

Ys: Memories of Celceta’s remaster will feature both English and Japanese audio. Of course, fans should also anticipate a number of technical upgrades. For instance, the remaster will run at 60 frames per second, with high-def graphics to boot. Given that the game originally launched for the PlayStation Vita, control functions have received much-needed optimization, too.

For a closer look at what the remaster for Ys: Memories of Celceta has in store, check out the PS4 announcement trailer in the following video:

Ys: Memories of Celceta first hit stores in Japan in September 2012 for the PS Vita. Thanks to Xseed, the title arrived on the handheld in North America a little over a year later in November 2012. Considered the long-running franchise’s fourth mainline entry by Nihon Falcom, Memories of Celceta, akin to other installments, stars Adol Christin. After waking up with amnesia for no discernible reason, Christin is tasked with mapping the wilderness of Celceta, while simultaneously trying to recover his lost memory.

