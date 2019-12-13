With the advent of Update 1.06, Control has received free DLC in the form of Expeditions. This new content is a timed game mode, where Jesse finds herself in a dangerous Threshold area connected to Black Rock Quarry. Needless to say, the Hiss have already made themselves at home. The release of Expeditions isn’t all Remedy had up its sleeve, either. Near the end of the trailer for Expeditions, the first paid DLC, The Foundation, gets a release date of March 26, 2020.

See what kind of madness Expeditions brings to Control in the following trailer:

Expeditions is only accessible after completing Control’s “My Brother’s Keeper” mission. Jesse will then need to chat with Arish and find a hidden room in Central Executive, which houses a jukebox. To get the jukebox working, Tokens are a must. These items can be crafted at Control Points or earned by finishing Bureau Alerts and Board Countermeasures. Defeating “named enemies” represents another way to earn them. Jukebox Tokens are also awarded for completing levels in Expeditions.

The Threshold in the Black Rock Quarry is a mysterious place known only as the “Formation.” It’s split into four islands, every one of them presenting Jesse with a challenge. Each of an arena’s challenges runs on a timer. Of course, if Jesse dies during the run, the challenge ends. In addition to Jukebox Tokens, beating challenges in Expeditions offers a slew of rewards, including rare mods and crafting items. Completing Expeditions’ Tier 3 for the first time will net players a new outfit for Jesse.

For a full rundown of everything else included in Control’s Update 1.06, check out the patch notes below:

General

Expeditions game mode added

General optimizations and bug fixes

Performance

Improved performance when the map is kept open

HUD elements will no longer flicker when progress bars are updating

Control update 1.06 fixed random camera glitch when doing Ground Slam

Fixed an issue when rapidly switching between weapon forms would cause a crash

Photo Mode

Various fixes and optimizations to Photo Mode UI

UI

Inventory now has a Sorting Mode. Players can sort items by: New, Rarity, Type

Control 1.06 fixed line breaks and subtitles mismatch for multiple languages

Various localization fixes

Progression

Control version 1.06 fixed an issue when players were unable to pick up all samples in the Old Growth side mission

Fixed an issue when players were rewarded twice upon completing the Old Friends side mission

Fixed an issue when the interaction prompt disappears on Ahti’s plants when players quit to the main menu while Jesse is talking to the plants

Fixed issues that could prevent players from progressing through some of the Bureau Alert missions

Control version 1.06 fixed an issue when the Bureau Alert “Personnel Protection” in Ordinary AWE failed

Fixed an issue when Troopers are idle until taking damage during Bureau Alerts

Fixed an issue where Launching objects could push the player “out of world”

Fixed an issue where the Tactical Response Gear outfit wasn’t available for players who have it unlocked on the Epic Games Store.

Control 1.06 fixed an issue where the Threshold Kids episode “When You’re Caught in a House Shift” couldn’t be collected

Control is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Expeditions FAQ Guide, Update Crazy]