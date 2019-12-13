Clearly, Keanu Reeves is not the only big name participating in Cyberpunk 2077. In crafting the title’s soundtrack, CD Projekt RED also enlisted help from stars in the music industry. During The Game Awards 2019, a brief “Behind the Music” video showcased the artists who contributed to the tunes that will be heard throughout Night City. This includes the likes of A$AP Rocky, Grimes, and Run the Jewels.

See the full “Behind the Music” video below:

The brief behind-the-scenes look includes nearly a dozen different artists, all teasing what their sound will bring to Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City. For now, it remains unclear whether these are all of the contributing music artists. Those who appear in the video are as follows:

Run the Jewels

Refused

Grimes

A$AP Rocky

Gazelle Twin

Ilan Rubin

Richard Devine

Nina Kraviz

Deadly Hunta

Rat Boy

Tina Guo

It’s an eclectic list, meaning the sound of the future will remain incredibly diverse. From hard rap and punk rock, to tunes on the softer side of things, it seems as though the soundtrack will offer something for everyone. And, of course, Music Director Marcin Przybyłowicz, who worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, sits at the helm, bringing his own renowned flavor to the mix.

Hopefully, as the game’s spring release date draws near, CD Projekt will unleash more details about the OST. Based on the little that’s been teased, it could be something well worth waiting for.

Cyberpunk 2077 will finally hit stores for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020.