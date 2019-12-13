At The Game Awards, we got a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online. The trailer was meant to cap out both The Season of the Dragon and The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr, the most recent expansion to the popular MMO. However, it ended with a rather interesting revelation. The last few seconds of the trailer showed a Nord standing over a snowy landscape staring over the distance while one of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim‘s themes played. The trailer then cut to black, promising players would get to “explore the dark heart of Skyrim”

There’s currently no word on if this will be a free addition to the game, or a full-blown expansion like Morrowind, Summerset, and Elsweyr were (though with the scope of Skyrim, we’re leaning on the latter). The most we know is that it will be the focus of all The Elder Scrolls Online content for 2020. More information is planned at a global reveal event that will take place on January 16th, 2020, at 5 pm EST. Until then, you’ll just have to tide yourself over by playing more The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in your spare time. I am impressed that Todd Howard did find a new way to sell Skyrim to the fans though.

As for the rest of the trailer, it does a pretty good job capping off The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr‘s story. We get to see Abnur Tharn, his trio of companions, and their dragon fight against a larger dragon that has served as one of the antagonists of the current storyline. Ultimately the party manages to slay it, but an explosion of deadly energy causes Abnur to stay behind and sacrifice his life to save the party. Abnur and his companions have been the focus of many of The Elder Scrolls Online‘s CGI trailers for the past year, and it’s a fitting end to that legacy as we head into what’s next for the MMO.