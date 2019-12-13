Fallout 76 landed late last year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. For anyone who hasn’t tried it yet, luck is on your side. Bethesda recently went live with a free trial weekend on all three platforms. It’s set to end on Monday, December 16th at 12:00pm EST. Players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One must have access to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Gold, respectively, since the free trial features the full game, including Adventure Mode and Nuclear Winter. Along with the free trial weekend, Bethesda is also running a Double XP event.

Taking part in the free trial and Double XP event seems simple enough. PS Plus and Xbox Gold members need only download and install Fallout 76 onto their systems. Once that bit is complete, the title’s free trial should be queued on the console and ready to use.

This seems the perfect time to offer non-players free access to the game. After all, Fallout 76’s next big update, Wastelanders, is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2020. Recently the free update was pushed out of its late 2019 window, an effort to ensure it receives as much polish as possible. When Wastelanders drops, it’ll likely represent the most massive addition to Fallout 76 yet, especially since it’s on track to bring in human NPCs.

2019 has been a rough year for the latest Fallout iteration. For one, some patches have introduced bugs that require additional patches. Additionally, the paid subscription service counts as one of the bigger controversies, particularly as it was on the back of the Wastelanders delay. Might things improve in the new year? We’ll have to wait and see.

[Source: Bethesda]