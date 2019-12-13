Remember late last month when Codemasters acquired Slightly Mad Studios, then teased the team was hard at work on a third Project CARS and a “Hollywood Blockbuster?” Now it all makes much more sense. The “Hollywood Blockbuster” in question is Fast & Furious Crossroads, an action game set in the film franchise’s universe. It’s slated to hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on an unspecified date in May 2020.

Actors Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel announced the news during this year’s The Game Awards, closing out the show with a world premiere trailer. See how the high-octane action of Fast & Furious is being translated by Slightly Mad Studios in the following trailer:

Fast & Furious Crossroads will serve as “a team-based, vehicular-heist action game,” with an “authentic” narrative meant to expand upon the series’ universe. To ensure authenticity does indeed rest at the core of the experience, some of Fast & Furious‘ most notable stars are reprising their roles. They include Vin Diesel’s Dom, Michelle Rodriguez’ Letty, and Tyrese Gibson’s Roman. The adventure will take place across the globe in a variety of different locations.

While all of the above concerns single-player story mode, the development team additionally plans to deliver a multiplayer suite. Details on this front are not yet publicly known. However, Bandai Namco has teased the multiplayer mode will be revealed sometime soon.

Admittedly, the trailer footage looks a little rough around the edges. Since the project is still a work in progress, perhaps it would best to reserve judgement for the time being? Either way, this certainly seems an interesting next step for a team like Slightly Mad Studios.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment via Business Wire]