Resident Evil 3 remake is coming really soon, just a few months at that. To celebrate, you can jump into a Resident Evil 2 demo, available to download on the PlayStation Store right now. It’s called R.P.D. Demo and it’s a re-release of the same One-Shot demo that released earlier this year, with a few minor differences and one notable Resident Evil 3 Easter egg. If you head outside from the main lobby of the police station and listen closely, you can hear Nemesis screaming “Staaaaaaars!”

A Twitter user by the name of @TheSphereHunter was able to capture a clip of it:

NEMESIS IS IN THE RE2 RPD DEMO! pic.twitter.com/ao6bcW9sMz — Suzi (@TheSphereHunter) December 13, 2019

This isn’t the first Nemesis nod Capcom has implemented into Resident Evil 2. As we covered earlier this week, a new trophy has been added to Resident Evil 2 titled “Chasing Jill,” which requires you to read a letter left behind by Jill Valentine, the main character of Resident Evil 3. The trophy is live on PS4 now as part of the Another Survivor add-on, which refers to Jill, herself. The best way to get players to come back to Resident Evil 2? Add trophies, of course.

Unlike the One Shot Demo that released earlier this year, the R.P.D. Demo is not timed. In the One Shot Demo, you had 30 minutes to get through it—otherwise, it would end and you’d fail the mission. Once the 30-minute timer was up, the demo would conclude, but not before showing you a new, demo-exclusive trailer for Resident Evil 2. But while the content of the R.P.D. Demo might be the same, you’re now free to explore without needing to speed through it, which might be more up your alley.

On the fence, but itching for Resident Evil 2? You can now download the R.P.D. demo and try #RE2 for free. The time limit is gone, so you can explore at your own pace! pic.twitter.com/d8wd6PQF0n — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) December 13, 2019

Resident Evil 3 is a remake of the 1999 original, a game that takes place around the same time as Resident Evil 2. Earlier in 2019, Capcom released a remake of Resident Evil 2, which sold appreciably. In fact, it reached 5 million copies sold, outperforming the 1998 original in less than a year on the market.

The quick turnaround time of the upcoming RE3 might be surprising, but both titles were reportedly being developed concurrently and were supposed to originally release as a package. However, development troubles pushed back Resident Evil 2’s release and the two were separated, now scheduled to release a year apart. Resident Evil 3 will also come with Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical multiplayer component that sees you playing as either one of four survivors or the antagonist known as the “Mastermind.”

Resident Evil 3 releases for PS4 on April 3, 2020. And if you need something to hold you over until then, make sure you play Resident Evil 2, which you can grab digitally on the PlayStation Store for $19.79 right now as part of The Game Awards Sale. Alternatively, you can check out the newly released R.P.D. Demo first if you’re on the fence. Just make sure you check out the Nemesis Easter Egg if you do!

