2019 has been an excellent year for games, despite this current console generation beginning to wind down. This year finally saw the release of long-awaited games like Kingdom Hearts III and Death Stranding, monumental new releases in long-running franchises and some weird new IPs. As with every year, we’re taking some time as 2019 comes to a close to celebrate the games that released this year, awarding the best of the best with our Game of the Year Awards. Last year it was God of War that took our top spot. Which game do you think will win it this year?

We’ve narrowed down and eliminated some of the categories this year (sorry Vita) but there are still plenty of ways for games to be recognized. All of the PSLS Game of the Year awards are chosen by the entire staff through an open nomination process and then a final vote on the nominees. You might see some curious omissions or additions in the nominees, not to mention some surprising winners next week, but we think it speaks to the unique voice and diverse interests that the collective PlayStation LifeStyle staff has.

Please note that review scores have no bearing on the nominations or winners, as each review was handled by a single writer and the Game of the Year awards account for our full staff.

Today we’re only revealing the nominees. Starting next week on Monday, December 16, we will begin announcing the winners, leading up to our final Game of the Year 2019 award on Friday, December 20. Due to limited time available this year, we aren’t going to be doing a formal reader poll, but we encourage you to lend your voice in the comments and tell us which games you would choose in each category.

Check out the list below for all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2019 nominees.

PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2019 Nominees

Game of the Year

Resident Evil 2

Days Gone

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Death Stranding

Best Publisher

Annapurna Interactive

Sega

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Capcom

Square Enix

Best Indie Game

Sayonara Wild Hearts

GRIS

Ghost Giant

Frostpunk

Destiny 2:Shadowkeep

Best PlayStation Exclusive

Judgment

Death Stranding

Days Gone

MediEvil

Concrete Genie

Best Family Game

Concrete Genie

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Team Sonic Racing

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Crash Team Racing

Best RPG

SaGa Scarlet Graces Ambition

Indivisible

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Kingdom Hearts III

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Best Action Game

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Devil May Cry 5

Death Stranding

Control

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Horror Game

Blair Witch

Resident Evil 2

Days Gone

Observation

Man of Medan

Best PSVR Game

Concrete Genie

Trover Saves the Universe

Ghost Giant

Blood and Truth

No Man’s Sky NEXT

Best Adventure Game

Judgment

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Death Stranding

Days Gone

The Outer Worlds

Best Narrative

Concrete Genie

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

The Outer Worlds

Death Stranding

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing

Team Sonic Racing

MLB The Show 19

Need for Speed Heat

FIFA 20

Biggest Disappointment

Microsoft Buys Double Fine/Obsidian

JUMP FORCE

Anthem/BioWare issues

Kingdom Hearts III

Shenmue 3

Best DLC/Expansion

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Elder Scrolls Online Season of the Dragon

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Monster Hunter World Iceborne

No Man’s Sky NEXT

Best Fighting Game

Mortal Kombat 11

Jump Force

Dead or Alive 6

Kill la Kill IF

Power Rangers Battle for the Grid

Best Art Style

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Concrete Genie

Death Stranding

Borderlands 3

Most Anticipated Game of 2020

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Cyberpunk 2077

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Avengers

Best Game Soundtrack

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Devil May Cry 5

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Best Shooter

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Apex Legends

Control

Biggest Surprise

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered/All of Square Enix E3

Apex Legends

Shawn Layden Leaves Sony

Raising Kratos Documentary

Wired PS5 Info Drop

Best New Idea

All of Death Stranding

Concrete Genie’s painting

Control’s New Weird

Crystar’s crying

Team Sonic Racing’s team racing

Best Open World

Death Stranding

Days Gone

The Outer Worlds

Control

Borderlands 3

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy XIV

Best Performance in a Game

Ashly Burch (Parvati) – The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden) – Control

Norman Reedus (Sam “Porter” Bridges) – Death Stranding

Sam Witwer (Deacon St. John) – Days Gone

Tommie Earl Jenkins (Die Hardman) – Death Stranding

Most Impactful Game

Death Stranding

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Concrete Genie

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Ghost Giant

Best Multiplayer

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Borderlands 3

Team Sonic Racing

Industry Person of the Year

Hideo Kojima

Mat Piscatella

Tetsuya Nomura and his E3 Shorts

Sam Lake

Cory Barlog

Let us know what you think of the nominees and cast your predictions for which games you think will win in each category. Stay tuned December 16-20 as we bring you all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2109 winners.