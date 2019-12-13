2019 has been an excellent year for games, despite this current console generation beginning to wind down. This year finally saw the release of long-awaited games like Kingdom Hearts III and Death Stranding, monumental new releases in long-running franchises and some weird new IPs. As with every year, we’re taking some time as 2019 comes to a close to celebrate the games that released this year, awarding the best of the best with our Game of the Year Awards. Last year it was God of War that took our top spot. Which game do you think will win it this year?
We’ve narrowed down and eliminated some of the categories this year (sorry Vita) but there are still plenty of ways for games to be recognized. All of the PSLS Game of the Year awards are chosen by the entire staff through an open nomination process and then a final vote on the nominees. You might see some curious omissions or additions in the nominees, not to mention some surprising winners next week, but we think it speaks to the unique voice and diverse interests that the collective PlayStation LifeStyle staff has.
Please note that review scores have no bearing on the nominations or winners, as each review was handled by a single writer and the Game of the Year awards account for our full staff.
Today we’re only revealing the nominees. Starting next week on Monday, December 16, we will begin announcing the winners, leading up to our final Game of the Year 2019 award on Friday, December 20. Due to limited time available this year, we aren’t going to be doing a formal reader poll, but we encourage you to lend your voice in the comments and tell us which games you would choose in each category.
Check out the list below for all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2019 nominees.
PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2019 Nominees
Game of the Year
- Resident Evil 2
- Days Gone
- Control
- Devil May Cry 5
- Death Stranding
Best Publisher
- Annapurna Interactive
- Sega
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Capcom
- Square Enix
Best Indie Game
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- GRIS
- Ghost Giant
- Frostpunk
- Destiny 2:Shadowkeep
Best PlayStation Exclusive
- Judgment
- Death Stranding
- Days Gone
- MediEvil
- Concrete Genie
Best Family Game
- Concrete Genie
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Team Sonic Racing
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Crash Team Racing
Best RPG
- SaGa Scarlet Graces Ambition
- Indivisible
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Best Action Game
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Devil May Cry 5
- Death Stranding
- Control
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Horror Game
- Blair Witch
- Resident Evil 2
- Days Gone
- Observation
- Man of Medan
Best PSVR Game
- Concrete Genie
- Trover Saves the Universe
- Ghost Giant
- Blood and Truth
- No Man’s Sky NEXT
Best Adventure Game
- Judgment
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Death Stranding
- Days Gone
- The Outer Worlds
Best Narrative
- Concrete Genie
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- The Outer Worlds
- Death Stranding
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing
- Team Sonic Racing
- MLB The Show 19
- Need for Speed Heat
- FIFA 20
Biggest Disappointment
- Microsoft Buys Double Fine/Obsidian
- JUMP FORCE
- Anthem/BioWare issues
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Shenmue 3
Best DLC/Expansion
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Elder Scrolls Online Season of the Dragon
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne
- No Man’s Sky NEXT
Best Fighting Game
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Jump Force
- Dead or Alive 6
- Kill la Kill IF
- Power Rangers Battle for the Grid
Best Art Style
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Concrete Genie
- Death Stranding
- Borderlands 3
Most Anticipated Game of 2020
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Avengers
Best Game Soundtrack
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Devil May Cry 5
- Days Gone
- Death Stranding
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Best Shooter
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Apex Legends
- Control
Biggest Surprise
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered/All of Square Enix E3
- Apex Legends
- Shawn Layden Leaves Sony
- Raising Kratos Documentary
- Wired PS5 Info Drop
Best New Idea
- All of Death Stranding
- Concrete Genie’s painting
- Control’s New Weird
- Crystar’s crying
- Team Sonic Racing’s team racing
Best Open World
- Death Stranding
- Days Gone
- The Outer Worlds
- Control
- Borderlands 3
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Overwatch
- Elder Scrolls Online
- Final Fantasy XIV
Best Performance in a Game
- Ashly Burch (Parvati) – The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden) – Control
- Norman Reedus (Sam “Porter” Bridges) – Death Stranding
- Sam Witwer (Deacon St. John) – Days Gone
- Tommie Earl Jenkins (Die Hardman) – Death Stranding
Most Impactful Game
- Death Stranding
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Concrete Genie
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Ghost Giant
Best Multiplayer
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Borderlands 3
- Team Sonic Racing
Industry Person of the Year
- Hideo Kojima
- Mat Piscatella
- Tetsuya Nomura and his E3 Shorts
- Sam Lake
- Cory Barlog
Let us know what you think of the nominees and cast your predictions for which games you think will win in each category. Stay tuned December 16-20 as we bring you all of the PSLS Game of the Year Awards 2109 winners.