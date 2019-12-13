Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had another impressive month, this time taking the number one spot as November 2019’s most downloaded PS4 game. This marks the game’s second month in a row as the top downloaded game (note that downloads don’t necessarily equal sales), in North America. According to the NPD Group, it was also the month’s best-selling game in the United States across all platforms, both digitally and at retail. Likewise, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was the second most downloaded PS4 game in November, mirroring the NPD sales results. And Kojima’s Death Stranding came in at number three on the month’s top PS4 downloads list.

Need for Speed: Heat ranked as the month’s fourth most downloaded PS4 game. As mentioned in our reporting of the NPD results, this is notable considering the game’s short marketing cycle of around three months.

And, like clockwork, Grand Theft Auto V took the fifth spot on the list because…it’s Grand Theft Auto V. It’s a game that almost always appears within the top 10 most downloaded list, even six years after its initial release. The Rockstar powerhouse has sold more copies than there are PS4 sales.

Below, you’ll find November’s most downloaded PS4 games, in order:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order DEATH STRANDING Need for Speed Heat Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Madden NFL 20 God of War The Outer Worlds TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Marvel’s Spider-Man Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Castle Crashers Remastered Days Gone EA SPORTS UFC 3 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Assassin’s Creed Odyssey RESIDENT EVIL 2

And here are November’s most downloaded PSVR games:

Beat Saber Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Moss Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted Firewall Zero Hour Drunkn Bar Fight L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files Vacation Simulator

Just like October, Beat Saber took the crown as November’s most downloaded PSVR game. It also took home the Best VR/AR Game award at The Game Awards 2019 last night. So congratulations to developer Beat Games for its success. Make sure you pick up thenewly released Green Day track pack, featuring six songs spanning decades of the band’s music.

With no major releases to speak of this month, which games do you think will top the list for December?

[Source: PlayStation Blog]