the game awards 2019 winners

Last night, host Geoff Keighley closed the book on the fifth annual The Game Awards. Dozens of developers were awarded from studios big and small. There were a few surprises when it came to some winners, however. For one, few expected FromSoftware would win Game of the Year for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It was a deserving win, though, one that will undoubtedly be remembered for a long time to come.

Note that these nominees and winners are separate and independent from the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards, which we are currently running.

For a full list of all the winners, check the list below (Note: Winners are in bold):

Game of the Year:

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

Best Game Direction:

Control

Death Stranding

Outer Wilds

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Narrative:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Best Art Direction:

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Score/Music:

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Audio Design:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Performance:

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact:

Concrete Genie

Gris

Kind Words

Life is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Rainbow Six Siege

Best Independent Game:

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best Mobile Game:

Call of Duty: Mobile

GRINDSTONE

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of Light

What the Golf?

Best Community Support:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR/AR Game:

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Beat Saber

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

Best Action Game:

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Best Action/Adventure Game:

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best RPG:

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts III

Monster Hunter World

The Outer Worlds

Best Fighting Game:

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Showdown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Family Game:

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Strategy Game:

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Best Sports/Racing Game:

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Best Multiplayer Game:

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

The Division 2

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway:

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio for Gris

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Content Creator of the Year:

Courage – Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo

Ewok – Soleil Wheeler

Grefg – David Martinez

Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

Best Esports Game:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Best Esports Player:

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic

Olesksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev

Jay “Sinatraa” Won

Best Esports Team:

Astralis

G2 Esports

OG

San Francisco Shock

Team Liquid

Best Esports Event:

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Best Esports Coach:

Eric “adreN” Hoag

Nu-ri “Cain” Jang

Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun

Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz

Danny “Zonic” Sørensen

Best Esports Host:

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

The celebration doesn’t have to stop here. Fans can lend there support to both the nominees and the winners by taking advantage of the PlayStation Networks The Game Awards Sale. For some odd reason, however, there is one particularly notable adventure missing from the PSN sale–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, also known as 2019’s Game of the year. This seems an odd oversight, for sure. At least there’s a free dynamic theme to grab!

