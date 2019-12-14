Tuque Games and Wizards of the Coast have announced a spiritual successor to Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance series, simply titled Dark Alliance.

The four-player Dungeons & Dragons hack-and-slash game will tell a brand new story because it has almost been sixteen years since Dark Alliance II released on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox.

Details are scant at this time but we’ve learned that Dark Alliance will be a third-person action role-playing game that’ll feature both local and online co-op. Playable characters will include Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-Brie, Bruenor Battlehammer, and Wulfgar.

Check out a trailer below.

In an interview with USA Today, Tuque boss Jeff Hattem described Dark Alliance as follows:

It’s about you and your friends braving the wilds of Icewind Dale. It’s one of the harshest places in the entire multiverse of Dungeons & Dragons. You’ve got frost giants. You’ve got goblins. You’ve got gnolls everywhere. You can play the game in single-player but the thing is, if you play it alone, you’re going to have a hard time. Back in the day, the older Dark Alliance games, they were, for many people, the first introduction they ever got to Dungeons & Dragons. People got introduced into the world of D&D through those video games, and then got excited about the world and expanded out from there. We think our game has the possibility to also introduce a lot of people to the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

Dark Alliance will release on unspecified consoles and PC in fall 2020. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: USA Today]